NoMo Migraine: The #1 Drug-Free Cure for Migraines
For centuries, acupressure has been used to treat migraines and reduce feelings of nausea often associated with the disorder. When the P6 acupressure node on the wrist is depressed, the brain responds by releasing endorphins, a pain relieving brain chemical. The peppermint essential oil, on the other hand, provides a soothing aroma and a menthol burst on the wrist, which helps to distract the user from the symptoms of a migraine.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the exact cause of migraine headaches is not known, but it may spawn from chemical imbalances in the brain and problems with the brain stem. Certain environmental, genetic and hormonal factors have been found to contribute to the onset of migraine attacks, though. Women in particular are more likely to suffer more from migraines than men, and migraine symptoms may get worse during pregnancy. Pregnant women trust NoMo Migraines and it's sister product NoMo Nausea to treat these common ailments because they provide both instant and long-lasting relief for even the most stubborn pain.
For more information about NoMo Migraine and its sister product NoMo Nausea, please visit https://nomonausea.com.
