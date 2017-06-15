 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


NoMo Migraine: The #1 Drug-Free Cure for Migraines

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- NoMo Migraine leaves migraine headaches in the dust with a patented combination of acupressure and peppermint aromatherapy. Migraine headaches can eat away at your productivity, ruin a family trip or destroy a romantic evening. Over the counter drugs and prescription medications can be helpful, but many of them come with a host of negative side effects. In addition, women who are pregnant or nursing may not be able to use these medicines for fear of causing birth defects or harming their newborn baby. The NoMo Migraine wristband band, however, is a drug-free alternative with no serious side effects. Using the ancient Chinese practice of acupressure and soothing peppermint essential oil, the NoMo Migraine band alleviates the pounding headaches associated with this medical condition. The user need only slip the band on his or her wrist, place the acupressure nub three fingers from the top of the wrist and position it between the arm's two flexor tendons to begin feeling immediate relief.

         For centuries, acupressure has been used to treat migraines and reduce feelings of nausea often associated with the disorder. When the P6 acupressure node on the wrist is depressed, the brain responds by releasing endorphins, a pain relieving brain chemical. The peppermint essential oil, on the other hand, provides a soothing aroma and a menthol burst on the wrist, which helps to distract the user from the symptoms of a migraine.

         According to the Mayo Clinic, the exact cause of migraine headaches is not known, but it may spawn from chemical imbalances in the brain and problems with the brain stem. Certain environmental, genetic and hormonal factors have been found to contribute to the onset of migraine attacks, though. Women in particular are more likely to suffer more from migraines than men, and migraine symptoms may get worse during pregnancy. Pregnant women trust NoMo Migraines and it's sister product NoMo Nausea to treat these common ailments because they provide both instant and long-lasting relief for even the most stubborn pain.

         For more information about NoMo Migraine and its sister product NoMo Nausea, please visit https://nomonausea.com.

Colter Lena
***@verizon.net
Tags:Migraine, Migraine Headache, Pregnancy Migraine
Industry:Health
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
