New Clothing Brand Adam and Marky T-Shirts Available for Amazon Giveaways
Adam and Marky in Herobrine is Watching Quality Vintage Clothing Apparel
To kick start our new brand we'll be running Amazon Giveaways of our t-shirts during the months of June and July.
https://giveaway.amazon.com/
Enter our latest Amazon Giveaway contest for a chance to win a Herobrine is Watching American Design Vintage T-Shirt 2XL Black by Adam and Marky for U.S participants only. "NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends:Jun 22, 2017 11:59 PM PDT or when all prizes are claimed. See Official Rules." The official rules for Amazon Giveaway can be found at https://giveaway.amazon.com/
Like most of us, you probably can't wait to see if you won this shirt. We understand your excitement - feel free to order it here: http://amzn.to/
The Adam and Marky brand was originally created by our two lead animators who continue to thrill and entertain children of all ages with their popular gaming short film animations available on Amazon Prime.
The unique animated stories center around our two heroes, Adam and Marky, friends who manage to overcome dangerous encounters in their day to day lives.
In order to build more brand awareness Adam and Marky T-Shirts are also available for purchase on our Amazon Branded store.
www.amazon.com/
A variety of classic and vintage Herobrine T-Shirts are currently available for purchase here: Herobrine is Watching Survivalist T-Shirt:
https://www.amazon.com/
Herobrine Authentic Vintage T-Shirt:
https://www.amazon.com/
Herobrine is Watching American Design Vintage T-Shirt:
https://www.amazon.com/
Clever and engaging tag lines for our first edition of t-shirts include comical sayings - Zombie Bait - as a reminder to what our relentless heroes must combat on a regular basis.
Watch now as our quirky heroes come to life in this exciting story complete with dramatic tension, scary monsters and discover what new adventures await for Adam and Marky.
AVAILABILITY
Watch our newest title now, free with Amazon prime Herobrine is Watching: https://www.amazon.com/
ABOUT GINZBURG PRESS
Ginzburg Press is a digital production company that distributes online courses, ebooks and animated short films. For the months of July and August 2016, Ginzburg Press was awarded the Amazon Video Direct Star #AVDStarsWinner given to the top self-publishers in Prime Video.
Website: http://www.ginzburgpressfilms.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/
