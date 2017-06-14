 
Industry News





Embrace GeoJSON format together with SuperGIS Desktop

The latest release of SuperGIS Desktop adds a function for supporting GeoJSON because it is one of the most widely-used formats in geospatial open data.
 
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- In recent years, as value-added services get increasingly popular in IT industry and civic engagement becomes a new trend in governance, the idea of Open Data turns out to be a very critical topic. Since the relaxation of related laws and regulations, those data collected and kept only by few governments and research institutes in the past, are now available to the public. That is, everyone can make use of these data without the constraints of copyright and patent laws. To ensure all data are interoperable among different systems, many data formats are developed for use. GeoJSON is one of the most commonly-used formats in geospatial industry.

GeoJSON derives from JSON format, which is developed specifically for storage of spatial data. A GeoJSON object can be a geometric feature such as point, line, polygon, or multipolygon. Because it is easy to be recognized and read no matter by users and computers, GeoJSON has become the mainstream format of open geographic data.

In the latest release of SuperGIS Desktop 3.3, a new function that supports reading JSON format is added. Users will be able to load JSON files and do works such as querying, selecting features, and checking attributes. Furthermore, users can also convert JSON files into vector formats like SHP and GEO for spatial analysis, computation, and edition.

Want to try the new GeoJSON function in SuperGIS Desktop 3.3?
http://www.supergeotek.com/download_6_desktop.aspx

Learn other amazing features of SuperGIS Desktop on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPR8SoCq6qHT8Ol_nD...

About Supergeo

Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.

Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
Click to Share