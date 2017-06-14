News By Tag
* GeoJSON
* Supergeo
* Gis
Embrace GeoJSON format together with SuperGIS Desktop
The latest release of SuperGIS Desktop adds a function for supporting GeoJSON because it is one of the most widely-used formats in geospatial open data.
GeoJSON derives from JSON format, which is developed specifically for storage of spatial data. A GeoJSON object can be a geometric feature such as point, line, polygon, or multipolygon. Because it is easy to be recognized and read no matter by users and computers, GeoJSON has become the mainstream format of open geographic data.
In the latest release of SuperGIS Desktop 3.3, a new function that supports reading JSON format is added. Users will be able to load JSON files and do works such as querying, selecting features, and checking attributes. Furthermore, users can also convert JSON files into vector formats like SHP and GEO for spatial analysis, computation, and edition.
Want to try the new GeoJSON function in SuperGIS Desktop 3.3?
Learn other amazing features of SuperGIS Desktop on YouTube:
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
