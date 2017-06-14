 
What Can Be Learned From Lord Neil Gibson?

Lord Neil Gibson has been on a two year crusade so lear his name of slanderous content.
 
 
HENDERSON, Nev. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Lord Neil Gibson has a story to tell, and it is a lesson that can be learned by all people who use the internet and rely on having information about them presented accurately.  Roughly two years ago, Gibson was targeted by a large scale cyber attack on his reputation, which involved the creation of websites designed to look like news outlets and factual sources of information.  The plan involved copying publicly available information on Gibson and his business dealings, as well as his personal life, and mixing this information with falsified information designed to look like he was the subject of investigations and fraud.  These pieces of false content were then distributed across websites that were designed to appear as though they were authorized by Gibson himself, or were reporting business news.  Once distribution was completed, the websites were picked up by Google and placed in the listings for searches for his name.

While a typical cyber attack of this type would have minimal effect on a regular person, the attackers realized that in Gibson's case it would do reputation damage.  Lord Gibson relies upon reputation for his business dealings, as the creative structures that he formulates in order to complete partnerships and projects rely upon trust and many times handshake agreements.  What makes the projects viable when typical structures have failed to complete tasks is the unconventional natures of the partnerships, essentially consisting of partners chosen for particular projects from short lists of potential involvement interests.  These partners are typically comfortable moving forward with projects with minimal protection due to Gibson's reputation for integrity, and damage to this reputation would hinder his ability to secure the partnerships necessary.  The attackers understood that by creating a situation where Gibson appeared less than trustworthy, many of his potential partners would hesitate to commit to projects.  No matter how outlandish and untrue the claims against him were, the attackers realized they only needed to present a negative reputation in Google's titles that are listed when searching for his name.  This would accomplish the goal of presenting an overall "bad reputation" and researchers would stop there instead of verifying information.

Lord Neil Gibson has fought for nearly two years to clear his name and his reputation, utilizing legal means as well as by simply presenting the truth about himself and his projects on a series of official websites.  The problem is that once something is posted online, it has the opportunity to be cloned and mirrored on other websites.  This creates the situation where as one website is forced to remove the slanderous content, another will clone it and post it.  Lord Neil Gibson continues his crusade to rid the internet of slanderous content, and encourages those researching him to trust only official sources. http://www.lordneilgibsoniboe.com/

