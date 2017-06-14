 
News By Tag
* Movies
* Film
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Movie Director Great Kat Presents New ShredClassical DVD Coming Soon-Insane Guitar/Violin Shredding

Starring The Great Kat Music Videos Jam-Packed with Insane Theatrics, Wild Costumes, Classical & Metal, Plus The Great Kat Wows you with Shredding on both Guitar AND Violin!
 
 
Movie Director Great Kat Presents New ShredClassical DVD Coming Soon
Movie Director Great Kat Presents New ShredClassical DVD Coming Soon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Movies
* Film
* Music

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- MOVIE DIRECTOR GREAT KAT PRESENTS NEW SHREDCLASSICAL DVD COMING SOON!!

Starring The Great Kat Music Videos JAM-PACKED with Insane THEATRICS, Wild COSTUMES, CLASSICAL Music & METAL Madness, Plus The Great Kat WOWS you with DOUBLE VIRTUOSITY SHREDDING on BOTH Guitar AND Violin!
Stay tuned for release date at http://www.greatkat.com

MOVIE DIRECTOR GREAT KAT PHOTOS from JUNE 19, 2017 MOVIE PHOTO SHOOT!
HOT MOVIE DIRECTOR GREAT KAT! http://www.greatkat.com/08/moviedirector/moviedirectorgreatkat9logo3.jpg
HOT FRENCH CINEMA! http://www.greatkat.com/08/moviedirector/moviedirectorgreatkat79logo3.jpg
Naughty SCREEN TEST!! http://www.greatkat.com/08/moviedirector/moviedirectorgreatkat12logo2.jpg
ACTION!! http://www.greatkat.com/08/moviedirector/moviedirectorgreatkat36logo3.jpg
SILVER SCREEN GODDESS! http://www.greatkat.com/08/moviedirector/moviedirectorgreatkat119logo3.jpg
SHREDDING in the MOVIES! http://www.greatkat.com/08/moviedirector/moviedirectorgreatkat151logo3.jpg
http://www.greatkat.com

MOVIE STAR SHREDDER! http://www.greatkat.com/08/moviedirector/moviedirectorgre...
HOT BODY DOUBLE!! http://www.greatkat.com/08/moviedirector/moviedirectorgreatkat92combologo3.jpg


Great Kat MUSIC VIDEOS from UPCOMING DVD Now Up on iTUNES & AMAZON:
Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy" at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072MS3PXY
Bazzini's "The Round Of The Goblins" https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/bazzinis-the-round-of-the-goblins/id1209630228  & https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N382ZYX/
"Terror" at https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/terror/id1209632433  & https://www.amazon.com/Great-Kat-Terror/dp/B01MDUQB9U
Liszt's "Hungarian Rhapsody #2" at https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/liszts-hungarian-rhapsody/id1148738451 & https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01L3G60EY
Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" at https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/vivaldis-the-four-seasons/id573040803  & https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M1H4E70
Rossini's "William Tell Overture" at https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/william-tell-overture/id868774275  & https://www.amazon.com/Great-Kat-William-Tell-Overture/dp/B01MA3QE40/

PRESS/TV/RADIO: Get your FREE DVD REVIEW COPY of The Great Kat's LATEST DVDs "BEETHOVEN'S GUITAR SHRED" OR "EXTREME GUITAR SHRED" & To Set up Great Kat Interviews:  contact: Karen Thomas, Thomas PR: karent@thomas-pr.com
631-549-7578 or Toll Free (US & Canada Only) 800-KAT-8664
http://www.greatkat.com

NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini,  Chef Great Kat, Beethoven & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_hn7HKHbDs



About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition". The Great Kat performed as a Prodigy Violin Soloist for NYC Mayor Ed Koch at Gracie Mansion and for Coahuila, Mexico Governor Flores Tapia at the Centennial of General Vito Alessio Robles' birth and at the famous Teatro Fernando Soler in Saltillo, Mexico and was awarded the "Certificate of Merit" from New York Governor Mario Cuomo. The Great Kat is now the world's fastest Shred Guitar Virtuoso/"TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini. Timothy Leary, cultural icon collaborated with The Great Kat Violin Virtuoso on the rock song "Right Brain Lover". http://www.greatkat.com.

Contact:
Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-pr.com 631-549-7578 http://www.greatkat.com

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPR
Instagram: http://instagram.com/greatkatguitar
Warner Music: Great Kat's Legendary "WORSHIP ME OR DIE!" & "BEETHOVEN ON SPEED" Albums on Warner Music https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301
The Great Kat Albums & Music Videos on MVD Entertainment Group: http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006
End
Source:Thomas PR
Email:***@thomas-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Movies, Film, Music
Industry:Movies
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share