Movie Director Great Kat Presents New ShredClassical DVD Coming Soon-Insane Guitar/Violin Shredding
Starring The Great Kat Music Videos Jam-Packed with Insane Theatrics, Wild Costumes, Classical & Metal, Plus The Great Kat Wows you with Shredding on both Guitar AND Violin!
Starring The Great Kat Music Videos JAM-PACKED with Insane THEATRICS, Wild COSTUMES, CLASSICAL Music & METAL Madness, Plus The Great Kat WOWS you with DOUBLE VIRTUOSITY SHREDDING on BOTH Guitar AND Violin!
Stay tuned for release date at http://www.greatkat.com
MOVIE DIRECTOR GREAT KAT PHOTOS from JUNE 19, 2017 MOVIE PHOTO SHOOT!
HOT MOVIE DIRECTOR GREAT KAT! http://www.greatkat.com/
HOT FRENCH CINEMA! http://www.greatkat.com/
Naughty SCREEN TEST!! http://www.greatkat.com/
ACTION!! http://www.greatkat.com/
SILVER SCREEN GODDESS! http://www.greatkat.com/
SHREDDING in the MOVIES! http://www.greatkat.com/
http://www.greatkat.com
MOVIE STAR SHREDDER! http://www.greatkat.com/
HOT BODY DOUBLE!! http://www.greatkat.com/
Great Kat MUSIC VIDEOS from UPCOMING DVD Now Up on iTUNES & AMAZON:
Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy" at https://www.amazon.com/
Bazzini's "The Round Of The Goblins" https://itunes.apple.com/
"Terror" at https://itunes.apple.com/
Liszt's "Hungarian Rhapsody #2" at https://itunes.apple.com/
Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" at https://itunes.apple.com/
Rossini's "William Tell Overture" at https://itunes.apple.com/
PRESS/TV/RADIO:
631-549-7578 or Toll Free (US & Canada Only) 800-KAT-8664
http://www.greatkat.com
NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Beethoven & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com
https://www.youtube.com/
About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition"
Contact:
Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-
Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/
Warner Music: Great Kat's Legendary "WORSHIP ME OR DIE!" & "BEETHOVEN ON SPEED" Albums on Warner Music https://itunes.apple.com/
The Great Kat Albums & Music Videos on MVD Entertainment Group: http://mvdb2b.com/
