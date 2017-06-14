 
News By Tag
* Business
* Awards
* Industry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St Leonards
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Australia's best brokerage businesses revealed in annual industry report

A new released report showcases the leading Mortgage brokerages in the country
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business
Awards
Industry

Industry:
Mortgage

Location:
St Leonards - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
Awards

ST LEONARDS, Australia - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Mortgage Professional Australia (MPA) has released its 2017 Top Independent Brokerages list, highlighting 10 of the nation's leading independent firms.

In a continuously evolving industry such as mortgage broking, this year's selection of brokerages had their fair share of challenges—like decisions on changing business processes and cutting costs and charge fees to clients. MPA sat down with several brokerage owners and managers to find out how exactly these independent firms managed to survive and thrive successfully in the turbulent industry.

"It may seem that the same pack of top-performing specialised brokerages is continuing to write huge volumes of loans but the conditions they face have become much tougher," said Sam Richardson, MPA editor. "These conditions left brokerages with difficult choices to make over how to allocate their time and resources—and the fact that eight of last year's top 10 also made it this year is hugely impressive."

For the full report, see issue 17.07 of Mortgage Professional Australia, out now or view the list online at https://www.yourmortgage.com.au/leading-mortgage-professi...

###

Mortgage Professional Australia (MPA), published by Key Media, is the key resource that mortgage brokers and industry professionals turn to for in-depth industry issues, market trends, business analysis and intelligence. Each issue is packed with updated relevant information including: latest mortgage products; diversification strategies; sales and marketing tools; career education and training; regulation and legislation updates. MPA is also known for its annual survey report which not only recognises key individuals and their accomplishments but also provides a snapshot of a continually evolving industry.

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Key Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share