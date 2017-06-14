News By Tag
Australia's best brokerage businesses revealed in annual industry report
A new released report showcases the leading Mortgage brokerages in the country
In a continuously evolving industry such as mortgage broking, this year's selection of brokerages had their fair share of challenges—like decisions on changing business processes and cutting costs and charge fees to clients. MPA sat down with several brokerage owners and managers to find out how exactly these independent firms managed to survive and thrive successfully in the turbulent industry.
"It may seem that the same pack of top-performing specialised brokerages is continuing to write huge volumes of loans but the conditions they face have become much tougher," said Sam Richardson, MPA editor. "These conditions left brokerages with difficult choices to make over how to allocate their time and resources—and the fact that eight of last year's top 10 also made it this year is hugely impressive."
For the full report, see issue 17.07 of Mortgage Professional Australia, out now or view the list online at https://www.yourmortgage.com.au/
Mortgage Professional Australia (MPA), published by Key Media, is the key resource that mortgage brokers and industry professionals turn to for in-depth industry issues, market trends, business analysis and intelligence. Each issue is packed with updated relevant information including: latest mortgage products; diversification strategies; sales and marketing tools; career education and training; regulation and legislation updates. MPA is also known for its annual survey report which not only recognises key individuals and their accomplishments but also provides a snapshot of a continually evolving industry.
