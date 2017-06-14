News By Tag
Hollywood Filmmaker Bobby Roth to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2017 Miami Web Fest
With more than four decades of Hollywood film experience few directors have accumulated such an iconic list of directing credits as Bobby Roth including: Miami Vice, Beverly Hills, 90210, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, Prison Break, Commander-In-
Bobby Roth was born and raised in Los Angeles. He studied philosophy and creative writing at UC Berkeley before graduating with a BA in Cinema from USC in 1972. He went on to film school at UCLA, where he received his MFA in Motion Picture Production in 1975. Since then he has directed more than eighty episodes of television, twenty-five TV movies, and thirteen feature films. He was a founding member of the Independent Feature Project and the first Co-Chairman of the DGA's Independent Feature Committee. His films have won countless awards and have been exhibited in over 100 international film festivals. He also teaches film seminars throughout the world.
John Badham, Director of Saturday Night Fever, War Games, and Short Circuit, as well as numerous television shows, said of Bobby Roth's internationally acclaimed series, A Director Prepares: Bobby Roth's Masterclass:
Official Selection MWF filmmakers and the local film community will have an opportunity to experience Bobby Roth's masterclass first hand by registering online at miamiwebfest.com for his course which will take place on September 17th.
Nominations for the MWF Awards will be announced on July 1, 2017. On awards night, September 17, the MWF will present winners in over twenty-six competitive web series categories.
