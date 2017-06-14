 
News By Tag
* Bobby Roth
* Miami Web Fest
* Lifetime Achievement Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Hollywood Filmmaker Bobby Roth to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2017 Miami Web Fest

 
 
Director Bobby Roth, Miami Web Fest Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Photo:Supplied
Director Bobby Roth, Miami Web Fest Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Photo:Supplied
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bobby Roth
* Miami Web Fest
* Lifetime Achievement Award

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

MIAMI - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Board of Directors of the Miami Web Fest is thrilled to announce that veteran Hollywood film and television director Bobby Roth will be the recipient of their 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented in Miami at The Four Ambassadors Flamingo Theater on September 17, 2017 at the culminating activity of the Miami Web Fest.

With more than four decades of Hollywood film experience few directors have accumulated such an iconic list of directing credits as Bobby Roth including: Miami Vice, Beverly Hills, 90210, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, Prison Break, Commander-In-Chief, Lost, Revenge, Greys Anatomy, Marvels Agents of Shield, Scorpion, Hawaii 5-0, Player and the recent reboot of MacGyver among many more.

Bobby Roth was born and raised in Los Angeles. He studied philosophy and creative writing at UC Berkeley before graduating with a BA in Cinema from USC in 1972. He went on to film school at UCLA, where he received his MFA in Motion Picture Production in 1975. Since then he has directed more than eighty episodes of television, twenty-five TV movies, and thirteen feature films. He was a founding member of the Independent Feature Project and the first Co-Chairman of the DGA's Independent Feature Committee. His films have won countless awards and have been exhibited in over 100 international film festivals. He also teaches film seminars throughout the world.

John Badham,  Director of Saturday Night Fever, War Games, and Short Circuit, as well as numerous television shows, said of Bobby Roth's internationally acclaimed series, A Director Prepares: Bobby Roth's Masterclass: "Spot-on in every way. You can never hammer home enough the critical need for Prep, More Prep and Even More Prep…. followed by throwing it all away on the day. Of course the reinforcement from all your colleagues and cast members is terrific validation of the main ideas…"

Official Selection MWF filmmakers and the local film community will have an opportunity to experience Bobby Roth's masterclass first hand by registering online at miamiwebfest.com for his course which will take place on September 17th.

Nominations for the MWF Awards will be announced on July 1, 2017. On awards night, September 17, the MWF will present winners in over twenty-six competitive web series categories.

Contact
Aileen Abella
A² Media
***@aileenabella.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aileenabella.com
Tags:Bobby Roth, Miami Web Fest, Lifetime Achievement Award
Industry:Movies
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Miami Web Fest News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share