

Why Did God Give - Children's Picture Book Series - Exploring God's Animal Kingdom twitter FISHERS, Ind. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Carol Gorbett, author of the thyroid self-help book 'Wow Your Mom Really is Crazy' (née Carol Gray) is delving into a new genre of Children's books. Collaborating with her then 16 year- old son to create a series of children's picture books for toddlers called 'Why Did God Give'? These books explore God's creatures and why God gave them their unique attributes. Like a pig's nose or the long neck of a giraffe. Carol's son Tyler Gorbett, illustrated the first and second book when he was only 16 year's old. To Carol's amazement, he did this using a mouse in Adobe Illustrator. No stylus pen, no draw pad, he makes these cute animal characters with a mouse. A gifted student, he is now studying nuclear engineering at Purdue University.



Carol and Tyler Gorbett hope you enjoy these books as much as they had creating these rhythmic collections.



First Book: Pig and Giraffe



Second Book: Elephant and Beaver – Coming soon



www.whydidgodgive.com



