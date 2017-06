Scott Angell, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells Medical Office Property

End

--- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of a Medical Office Condominium in Peoria, Arizona. The medical office sold for an undisclosed price to an owner user on May 31, 2017. The property was a 1750 Sq Ft condominium that was recently split from a larger medical office building.Scott Angell, Associate, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix represented the seller of the property. Although title issues did arise during the escrow process, the successful sale of this property is attributed to the hard work, experience and dedication of a team focused on commercial real estate properties in the Phoenix Area. The seller was pleased with the terms of the sale and both parties look forward to new upcoming projects.For more details, please contact Scott at Eagle Commercial Realty Services.Scott Angell, AssociateDirect 602.778.5123scott@eaglecommercial.comEagle Commercial Realty Services ( http://eaglecommercial.com/ 2929 N 44th Street, Suite 345Phoenix, AZ 85018