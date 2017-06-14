 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Scott Angell
* Phoenix Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Scott Angell, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells Medical Office Property

 
PHOENIX - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Press Release:

Phoenix- June, 2017- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of a Medical Office Condominium in Peoria, Arizona. The medical office sold for an undisclosed price to an owner user on May 31st, 2017. The property was a 1750 Sq Ft condominium that was recently split from a larger medical office building.

Scott Angell, Associate, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix represented the seller of the property. Although title issues did arise during the escrow process, the successful sale of this property is attributed to the hard work, experience and dedication of a team focused on commercial real estate properties in the Phoenix Area. The seller was pleased with the terms of the sale and both parties look forward to new upcoming projects.

For more details, please contact Scott at Eagle Commercial Realty Services.

Scott Angell, Associate

Direct     602.778.5123

scott@eaglecommercial.com

Eagle Commercial Realty Services (http://eaglecommercial.com/)

2929 N 44th Street, Suite 345

Phoenix, AZ 85018
End
Source:Eagle Commercial Realty Services
Email:***@gorden-group.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Scott Angell, Phoenix Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eagle Commercial Realty Services AMO News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share