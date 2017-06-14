News By Tag
Call for Families to Welcome International Students to Boston
Locals can enjoy a unique cultural exchange through homestay
The group will be visiting Harvard University from July 10 to 17 and are seeking homestay accommodation in the Cambridge, Watertown, Somerville, Charlestown, Revere, Roxbury, Dorchester and Medford areas.
AHN-USA Regional Director for Boston, Lysa Young, said being a homestay host gives people the opportunity to show the world the US is open and hospitable to international students despite the current political climate.
"We're calling on Bay Staters to be ambassadors and welcome these students to America," Ms Young said.
"The right people will be willing to share their homes, treat their guests like they're part of the family and show them what living in Boston is all about."
Harvard University consistently ranks in the top 10 of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and is a hub for tourists and international students alike.
Ms Young said AHN-USA is aiming to have around 40 households on board to accommodate the Chinese visitors during the tour.
"We need hosts to help these international visitors connect with everyday Americans in a safe, comfortable and enriching environment."
Individuals, couples and families with a room or two to spare are encouraged to take part. Hosts will receive a stipend to contribute towards homestay expenses (such as supplying breakfast and dinner) and will enjoy the added benefit of a positive cultural exchange with their guests.
"Being part of the global sharing economy allows you to experience another culture without leaving home. It's a win-win for everyone," Ms Young said.
Residents who are interested in becoming a homestay host should contact American Homestay Network (http://www.homestaynetwork.com/
Contact
Lysa Young, American Homestay Network
508 271 7105
boston@homestaynetwork.com
