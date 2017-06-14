News By Tag
PEI Kids Hosts Town Hall//Film Screening at AMC 24 Hamilton
Town Hall Meeting/Film Screening to confront challenges facing Mercer County youth
Seven13 films and Lawrence-based PEI Kids partnered to produce the documentary film which was moderated by Adrienne Bankert, ABC News National Correspondent, and taped at the Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton.
PEI Kids' mission is dedicated to promoting and maintaining a safe environment for all children. The agency's Juvenile Intervention programs work with first-and second-time juvenile offenders and youth at-risk of juvenile justice involvement, helping them change the trajectory of their lives and build safer communities. Executive Director Roz Dashiell explained, "It is important that our young people have a seat at the table for these discussions because with their insight, we can start to consider the appropriate point of entry to bring healing around some of the issues that fracture our community." Juvenile Intervention Services Coordinator, Rob Fiorello said of the project, "We want to provide opportunities that give our youth a platform to share their voice and tell their story. "
The film debuted to wide acclaim at the Garden State Film Festival in April winning the Broader Vision Award for advancing discussion on important social issues. "This project is important on several levels," said Lee Kolinsky, co-owner of seven13 films. "It recognizes the challenges of youth who want to make a positive impact in their neighborhood, reveals the daily perception of their environments and seeks to offer insight on how the community can get involved." Seven13 films creates projects that provide positive messages and ignite discussions on social issues.
ABC News National Correspondent Adrienne Bankert said, "Working on this project was a gift. It was definitely a learning lesson for the youth and for me. At the end of the day we all just want to be heard and appreciated."
Guests can register online to attend the town-hall film screening by clicking the RSVP option at http://evite.me/
