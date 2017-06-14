Rap artist Oblivion drops new twin singles release 'Fame and Struggles'

Oblivion

End

-- The rapper and producer of hip hop known as Oblivion has released his new single and B-side track collectively titled, "Fame and Struggles." The tracks themselves are "Jump Rope" and "So Gone." Both have been proudly published on the So Many Visions (S.M.V.) Promotions Records independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. True, gritty, and showcasing Oblivion's knack for making something new and unique from the mainstream hip-hop sound, "Fame and Struggles" stands as evidence that Oblivion has come into his own.Selma, Alabama's Oblivion cites as main artistic influences Lil' Wayne, Drake, and Gucci Mane. Oblivion's own sound minimizes melody lines and utilizes plenty of space between beats, allowing his vocal phrases and lyric poetry to retain the spotlight. The result is an uncluttered style of hip hop which will attract fans of rap who appreciate wordplay over massive productions involving countless effects and tons of autotune. In other words, "Fame and Struggles" is a straight-up rap record.Asked to describe the overall theme of his new album, Oblivion writes that it's about: "Life issues, how society sees you (stereotyping), relationships, women, flexing, turning up, making money, buying cars, houses, and jewelry."Oblivion is a 23-year-old man born and raised in Alabama, the third of four siblings. He has been crafting rap songs since the second grade. His older brother encouraged his music talent by promising to put him on a track if he kept up the good work. Informing his rap lyrics were difficulties at school including violence and trouble with authority figures."One day I decided to put all these bad experiences into my lyrics," writes Oblivion, "to help me stay focused on the positive, not the negative things around me."The negative heaped on him regardless, though, with the unexpected passing of his beloved grandmother. Again, he turned to his music, but life wasn't through challenging him."Then my older brother passed away unexpectedly as well," Oblivion says. "With all this going on in such a short time, I woke up one day and said, 'tomorrow is not promised to you so I need to do what needs to be done to make it happen.' I have put a lot of hard work into my music so I can make my grandmother, my brother, and my family proud."The upshot of this is "Fame and Struggles," Oblivion's spearhead achievement. He makes it clear that these two singles will be the start of something much bigger."This is not just a dream for me," says Oblivion. "I am going to make this a reality because my parents made so many sacrifices for their children to succeed in life, so failure is not an option. I am all-in, and I have my family behind me to make it happen.""Fame and Struggles" by Oblivion is available from S.M.V. Records at over 700 quality digital music retailers online worldwide now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com