How HomeGate is Reinventing the Real Estate Model
With over 20 years of experience in the residential real estate industry. HomeGate Real Estate is reinventing the real estate model that most firms use today.
President and Founder of HomeGate Real Estate®, Paul Tippets is an accomplished business executive and innovative entrepreneur. He has over 21 years of real estate industry experience and guides the overall direction, strategy and development of the HomeGate Real Estate® brand.
Paul developed HomeGate's profitability model to fit an unfulfilled need in the real estate community; its design includes a unique recruiting bonus and profit sharing plan that is structured towards profitability and business branding for branch brokers and agents. HomeGate Real Estate® is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere with built in mentors, where everyone is personally endeavored to help others succeed.
In this exclusive interview, Founder Paul Tippets defines the HomeGate structure - and why the new company is so prevalent in our current market.
How and where did your vision for the HomeGate model originate?
Paul Tippets: Being in this industry for some time now, I have seen so many different structures and designs come and go. Franchise models, independent models, team structures, transaction based models, 100% plans, etc. The diversity of options out there is astounding. I wanted to develop a system that not only helps agents create new business with lead generation tools, but to create a plan to develop a residual income stream to help alleviate the commission ONLY burden agents have today. Creating the HomeGate brand came to me when I was thinking about why so many agents are increasingly on the move, in search of more deals, greater brokerage support, and higher commission splits. There's not a lot of brand loyalty lately either. In an article from the Daily Real Estate News posted 10-9-2015 states that 30% of 6,750 agents surveyed said they had been with their firm for a year or less. Developing a system that will help retain more agents is what inspired me to create the HomeGate Real Estate® brand.
We have implemented a lead generating website and back end CRM for our agents to use free of charge, and there are several other features we provide to help our agents excel and close new business. We have covered all of the necessary needs for an agent to stick around for a long time with HomeGate.
You talk about residual income. How does that work?
PT: There are several firms that offer profit sharing or sponsorship programs, but none are significant enough to make it worthwhile. We wanted to develop something bigger, something that could make a difference, and something where you could make a house payment just by sponsoring a few agents. Our agent sponsor program is simple. Here's how it works. You sign on as an agent with HomeGate and know someone who would love to work with HomeGate as well. You now become the sponsor of that agent. Every time they have a closing you get paid 4% of the gross commission. All agents who refer an agent to HomeGate (anywhere in the USA) receives a 4% bonus on every transaction they close, for as long as both agents are active licensees with HomeGate Real Estate®.
Here's an example: Ashley is an agent with HomeGate; she tells her friend John about HomeGate and our services. John decides to join and closes a transaction that pays a gross commission of $10,000. HomeGate pays Ashley 4% of the total gross commission paid to John. ($10,000 gross commission to John = $400 bonus to Ashley) As you can see this can add up quickly. The more you refer and sponsor, and help those you refer close deals. The more you can make.
We also have profit sharing built in for our Branch Brokers who decide to run and operate their own branch location. Our Branch Brokers run their office and keep all revenue just like a franchise model, but it's not a franchise. All locations are company owned, and we hire Branch Brokers as partners of the company. Each year we distribute 10% of the gross profits to our Branch Brokers.
HomeGate's business model is ideal for the new startup broker looking to open their own brokerage without the hassle of recreating the wheel. The system is all set up and ready to go. They just plug and play. There are no startup fees, no franchise fees, and no monthly fees. The big difference that sets HomeGate apart from the rest, is that you get to run your brokerage as your own, keep all of the revenues, and earn annual profit sharing bonuses. The only corporate expense our Branch Brokers have is a $150 per transaction fee paid at closing.
What makes your technology unique?
PT: We strive to be ahead of the pack when it comes to technology. We love all of the gadgets to help feature the homes we sell, and our sellers love it. Drones, Virtual Reality 360 degree videos, and professional photography help set us apart. Our agents are selling homes 3x faster than the competition because more buyers are seeing our listings. They want to see our listings while wearing the Virtual Reality Goggles and walk through a home for sale.
We have a new product coming in August that will enhance 360 video, and enable our agents to record live open houses that people can walk through with you and look around like you are really there. It's going to be amazing!
What does the real estate office of the future look like?
PT: The days of brick & mortar are long gone. Over the years technology advancements have helped transform the way we conduct business. 92% of business is started online before we even meet with anyone, so we opt to spend more on advertising where the buyers are searching, instead of throwing it away on a 5,000-square foot building stuffed with cubicles and empty desks. If you drive around to 10 different brokerages, and walk inside. You will most likely be able to count the number of people inside on one hand. The fast pace lifestyle has changed the way we do business. We meet customers on location showing homes, or if selling a home, we meet them in their homes. We understand that there may be a need to be able to go into an office once in a while to conduct business, and that's why we have partnered with the Regus Corporation. Regus has 3,000 locations in over 900 cities worldwide, and our agents can reserve and use any of these offices Monday through Friday. When customers ask where our office is, we can happily say. "Where would you like to meet, we have over 3,000 locations to choose from" In the Charleston location we have 3 locations to choose from, and it's nice to be able to use it when you need it.
What is your vision for the future of your company?
PT: Since our January 2017 launch, we have grown a lot faster than anticipated. Agents are loving our structure, and getting paid residual income. Brokers are loving the fact that they don't have to be on their own and try to create something from scratch. We are slated to open 2 new locations by the end of this year, and 10 more locations in 2018.
Mission
To provide a successful road map for our Branch Brokers and REALTORS® to follow, and to empower them with innovative technology and the tools needed to build strong, sustainable businesses. We aim to cultivate these relationships while fostering growth and brand influence on a nationwide scale.
Vision
To attain 10,000 REALTORS® throughout the nation by 2025. We intend to accomplish this exponentially through our agent referral program with the assistance of our Branch Brokers and REALTORS®.
Beliefs
HomeGate's beliefs are rules that we live by; principles we follow, and how we work together as a team.
H- Help Others Succeed
O- Open Communication
M- Mindful of Change
E- Excellent Service
G- Gain Knowledge
A- Achievement of Goals
T- Together We Win
E- Equity in Work and Life
HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. We share our knowledge freely, and place great emphasis on creative collaboration. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.
For more information, visit http://www.joinhomegate.com
Homegate Real Estate® Your Path to Homeownership
***@homegaterealestate.com
