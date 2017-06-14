News By Tag
Masterplans.com Launches New Site & Brand Campaign
Business plan company rebrands for first time in 14-year history
"We're excited to make it even easier for entrepreneurs who need a business plan that works," said Brent Butler, Masterplans' CEO. "The average person spends 250 hours trying to write one. And it's a struggle--crucial industry data is often behind a paywall. Masterplans saves business owners valuable time by developing expert business plans designed to set a company's course and get funding or investors. Our new site communicates that much more clearly."
Masterplans' redesigned site is cleaner and easier to navigate, so not only can business owners get help, but they can read tips and advice, getting a behind-the-curtain look at what goes into the best business plans. The new site features a blog, help center, featured immigration visa attorneys, and client testimonials. "A business plan is so integral to long-term success," Butler says. "Whether you create it yourself or trust it to the experts, we want business owners to develop better business plans."
