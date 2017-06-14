 
"The Romantic Comedies of Clover" - Will Anyone End Up With the Girl in This Screwball Comedy?

 
 
The Romantic Comedies of Clover
 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Jerry Dampier takes readers on a rollicking rollercoaster ride of fun and romance in his new novel The Romantic Comedies of Clover: Four Happy-go-lucky Men Scheme to Win Over the Woman of Their Dreams.

So why do these four men think she is the Woman of Their Dreams? Seeing her as a gorgeous and brilliant African-American woman, they each go all out, emptying their bank accounts and pretending to be important men to impress Clover. But when the men show up at her apartment for a date, Clover's next-door neighbor sabotages them with substances that alter their personalities so each date turns into a comic disaster.

In their attempt to get back at the guy who sabotaged their dates, the four men play a series of practical jokes on Clover's next-door neighbor during a dinner party, resulting in the man's humiliation as well as roaring laugher for the other guest in attendance. Will any of the four Romeos end up with the girl?

"Dating has never been funnier in this romp of a romantic novel. We are thrilled to announce the book's release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/YWlIjkqyyj0



About the Author: Jerry Dampier studies philosophy and holds graduate degrees in psychology. He is the author of Alphatopbetics: Ideas we live with and live by every day of our life (non-fiction). He is also the author of the novels The Pedagogy and the Boys from Beal Alley Boulevard (science fiction), Trapped Between the Extremes of Good and Evil (crime/mystery detective), and The Downfall and Rise of Steven Leroy Zienner(drama/suspense). Born in Akron, Ohio, the author currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

THE ROMANTIC COMEDIES OF CLOVER: FOUR HAPPY-GO-LUCKY MEN SCHEME TO WIN OVER THE WOMAN OF THEIR DREAMS (ISBN: 978-1-68181-717-0) is now available for $22.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbpra.com/JerryDampier or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
