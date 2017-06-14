News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Natural Kerr Opens Flagship Store At The Mall At Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. Natural Kerr, a unique line of beauty products made with natural ingredients commonly used in Dominican haircare recipes, has opened its first retail store at the Mall at Wellington Green, located on the 2nd floor.
Popular Purveyor of Unique Natural Beauty Products Features DIY Scrub Bar
WELLINGTON, Fla. (June 17, 2017) Natural Kerr, a unique line of beauty products made with natural ingredients commonly used in Dominican haircare recipes, has opened its first retail store at the Mall at Wellington Green, located on the 2nd floor next to Dillards. The company's hair and skin care products were previously only available online at www.naturalkerr.com and as a featured brand on Amazon.
Created to heal damaged hair and dry skin, Natural Kerr (pronounced "care") is known for products containing sophisticated butters, cacao extract, botanical oils silk amino acids, and other ingredients from the earth, including the bestselling Seda de Caviar Silkening Conditioner and its Beer Soaps.
The hair care line, specifically formulated to combat the frizz-making humidity of South Florida without harsh chemicals, features Liquid Gold, a brazil-nut natural keratin replacement system providing the same effects as the natural protein keratin, but without the toxicity of formaldehyde. Because hair is mainly comprised of keratin-containing proteins, replenishing lost keratin restores strength and elasticity, smoothing the hair's surface and giving it a more youthful, healthy appearance.
"Natural Kerr resulted from my daily struggle dealing with split ends and stagnant hair growth, breakage, and frizz," said founder Judith Cruz-Burnstine. "I was determined to find natural alternatives to damaging silicone derived conditioners, keratins that use formaldehyde and lye containing relaxers and turned to the Dominican homemade beauty recipes I grew up with. Who would have thought that going back to my cultural roots would not only solve my own unruly hair problems but would be the inspiration for a line of hair and skin products that can work for everyone."
Besides offering the complete line of Natural Kerr beauty products, one of the highlights of the new store is a "do it yourself" Natural Scrub bar that gives customers the opportunity to create their own sugar or salt scrubs and whipped body lotion. Each choice of product is totally customized from top fragrance notes, all the way down to the scent intensity.
"Our DIY bar concept is new to retail and allows customers the opportunity to discover what ingredients they like the most, and learn about natural ingredients and the benefits they offer to the hair and skin," said husband Andrew Burnstine, PhD, a merchandising specialist and co-founder of Natural Kerr. "It's also a great group activity for birthday parties, girls night out, or just plain fun on a trip to the mall."
With natural hair and skin products for every ethnicity, Natural Kerr products are a solution for those who are allergic to common chemical formulations of fragrances and ingredients. Elite hair salons and upscale gym boutiques around South Florida offer Natural Kerr products to clientele who crave a more natural, hypo-allergenic experience for their hair and skin regimens.
"We are constantly developing alternative ways for women to expel chemical products from their lives," said Cruz-Burnstine. "The ingredients we use in our products range from caviar and beer to shitake mushrooms and purple rice and are all unique to Natural Kerr."
Natural Kerr is committed to giving back to the community, and supporting the career aspirations of a future generation that is increasingly attuned to the benefits of natural ingredients in the food they eat and products they use. The company hires students from area high schools, including John I. Leonard Community High School, to work hand-in hand with the Nature Kerr Team to learn marketing and business skills, interpersonal selling techniques, entrepreneurship, and gain leadership skills. On monthly "Kerr Days," sales proceeds will be donated to area schools to support student scholarships and projects.
The new Natural Kerr store is designed to entertain its customers. The exclusive ambiance complements the company's prestige hair care products, beer soap collection, candles and artisan-made natural fibers gifts from around the world.
Natural Kerr at The Mall at Wellington Green is open Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information go to www.naturalkerr.com and follow on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
ABOUT NATURAL KERR
Natural Kerr offers a unique line of hair and skincare products made with all-natural ingredients and specially formulated to heal and beautify. Inspired by the natural ingredients commonly used in Dominican hair care recipes, Natural Kerr products do not contain aromas, colorants, sulfates, sodium chloride, parabens, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil, petroleum, propylene glycol, formaldehyde or silicones. Natural Kerr products are available online and at its new flagship store at the Mall at Wellington in South Florida.
Media Contact
Judith Burnstine
786-427-9111
***@naturalkerr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse