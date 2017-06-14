News By Tag
Rain bird joins forces with 'military makeover'to update kansas veteran's landscape
Rain Bird recently partnered with mini-series "Military Makeover", airing on Lifetime TV, to help create a beautiful, water-efficient landscape for U.S. Army veteran Zeke Crozier and his family of Overland Park, Kansas
"Sponsoring a Military Makeover episode was a great way for Rain Bird to support a military veteran while sharing tips for designing today's modern irrigation system," said Ray Peppiatt, marketing manager for Rain Bird's Consumer Products Division. "We pride ourselves on the fact that our products save water and money in the pursuit of beautiful, healthy landscapes. Being involved with this show gave us the opportunity to educate millions of viewers about how they, too, can enjoy the benefits of a water-efficient irrigation system."
Created by the producers of Lifetime's popular "Designing Spaces
Landscape contractor Tom Horn and his team from All-n-One Outdoor Solutions
"We've installed Rain Bird products for many years," Horn said. "They're easy to install and reliable, so the Croziers can enjoy minimal future maintenance."
The Croziers' three-part series on "Military Makeover" will air on Lifetime on Fridays at 7:30 a.m. in June and July. The first episode will appear on June 9 and re-air on June 16, and the second episode will run on June 23 and re-air on June 30. The final episode is scheduled for July 7, re-airing on July 14.
To learn more about Rain Bird and its many water-efficient products for residential, commercial, golf and agricultural irrigation, visit www.rainbird.com.
ABOUT RAIN BIRD
Based in Azusa, Calif., Rain Bird Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services. Since its beginnings in 1933, Rain Bird has offered the industry's broadest range of irrigation products for farms, golf courses, sports arenas, commercial developments and homes in more than 130 countries around the globe. Rain Bird has been awarded more than 450 patents worldwide, including the first in 1935 for the impact sprinkler. Rain Bird and The Intelligent Use of Water™ are about using water wisely. Its commitment extends beyond products to education, training and services for the industry and the community. Rain Bird maintains state-of-the-
Leslie Lenhart
***@rainbird.com
