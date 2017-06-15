News By Tag
Access Denial Intelligence Now Available from OrboGraph for Durable Medical Equipment Marketplace
Market research by Commonwealth Health Advisors identifies major revenue collection challenges
Access Denial Intelligence analyzes denied claim data from a wide range of payment and remittance sources including EOBs, EDI 835s and Correspondence letters, enabling providers to identify and uncover hidden denial trends. The benefits of the system falls into two major categories.
- Denial Insight: Use of business intelligence technology to uncover insights which empower a healthcare provider to proactively make focused and effective changes to current claims preparation and submission processes.
- Denial Process Support: Reprioritizes denial worklists based on custom criteria, such as greatest number of denials by source, denial amount ranges, CARCs, RARCs, Payers, CPT/HCPCS, Dx codes, etc.
Market research completed by Commonwealth Health Advisors of Boston Massachusetts, on behalf of OrboGraph, found that DME providers have several major financial and operational challenges which can be resolved via the use of software technology.
"We have identified that many of DME providers do not have the tools in place to adequately track, report and manage the overall process. The ability to uncover priorities in the data can significantly reduce receivables, collections and days sales outstanding (DSO)," stated Henri Cattier, Partner at Commonwealth Health Advisors.
OrboAccess also supports the denial process by extracting posting data and denial information from EOBs, EOPs and correspondence letters providing an unprecedented denials tracking. Access EOB Conversion can achieve 100% payment and remittance electronification, faster cash posting with less errors, and improved research efficiency.
"The sheer number of private payment insurance companies, secondary claim submissions and various payer requirements makes the tracking of denied claims paramount to the business model of a DME company," stated OrboGraph Co-President, Barry Cohen.
For more information, contact Joe Gregory at joe.gregory@
About OrboGraph
OrboGraph (www.orbograph.com)
About Commonwealth Health Advisors
Commonwealth Health Advisors (http://www.cwhadvisors.com/
