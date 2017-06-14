News By Tag
Paran Homes Puts the "Active" in Active Adult at Silver Springs Village
Southeast Homebuilder Begins Construction and Debuts Model Home at Alluring and Activity-Rich Powder Springs Community Poised at the Edge of the Silver Comet Trail
"Residents of Silver Springs Village can enjoy jogging, rollerblading, biking or simply walking the dog along Silver Comet's paved path – which stretches an astounding 61.5 miles from Smyrna to the Alabama/Georgia state line," said Lesa Ness, Marketing Manager for Paran Homes. "Additional adventures await at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield and Lake Allatoona – both located less than 20 miles from the community. For the more passive recreational pursuit of sports spectating, baseball fans will love the fact that Silver Springs is located about 16 miles away from the new home of the Atlanta Braves – Suntrust Park. And for those residents who prefer shopping and dining out over exercise, they'll be pleased to know that the high-end shops and eclectic eateries of the Cumberland Mall area are located less than 15 miles from their front door. Of course, there's no need to even leave the community in search of fun. Silver Springs comes complete with a community pool, clubhouse and active HOA."
Paran is debuting two new floor plans at Silver Springs – the Canongate and the Applegate. Upon completion, the Paran Homes' phase of Silver Springs Village will boast 29 charming two-story cottage-style homes, each featuring three bedrooms including a master-on-main, two to three bathrooms, rear-entry garage and stunning finishes throughout - all superbly priced from the $220's. A handful of lucky homebuyers will have their choice of the most premium home sites – some of which overlook the sprawling Village Green. In additional to beautiful homes, residents of Silver Springs Village get to enjoy the advantage of low Cobb County taxes. To add to the allure of this West Cobb community even further, the earliest home buyers will be afforded the opportunity to select all of the interior and exterior finishes that will make their new home unique to their own sense of style at Paran Homes' Design Center.
"To get a true sense of what it might be like to live in a Paran Home at Silver Springs Village, we invite visitors to take a tour of our brand-new, professionally merchandised model home," said Ness. "Getting to Silver Springs Village is easy. Simply take I-20 East or West and head North on Thornton Road. Turn right on Richard D. Sailors Parkway. Silver Springs Village will be on the right. We look forward to introducing Atlanta homebuyers to this incredible Cobb County community."
For GPS users, the address of the sales center is 4552 Silver Springs Blvd. Powder Springs, GA 30127. To learn more about Silver Springs Village and other Paran Homes communities throughout Metro Atlanta, home buyers are encouraged to visit www.paranhomes.com or call 678-905-6984.
About Paran Homes: Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Metro Atlanta, Paran Homes boasts beautifully crafted homes and imaginative communities in some of the Southeast's hottest housing markets. With a presence throughout Metro Atlanta, as well as in Raleigh, NC and Nashville, TN, Paran Homes seeks to build houses of uncompromised quality while delivering a stellar customer service experience – from the first community visit to closing. To match the needs and wishes of today's home buyers, the placement of Paran Homes communities is based on access to great schools, major thoroughfares/
