Houston Personal Injury Lawyer Named Editor-in-Chief of The Houston Lawyer Magazine Farrah Martinez, a respected Houston personal injury lawyer, has been named as Editor-in-Chief of The Houston Lawyer Magazine for the 2017-2018 bar year. Farrah Martinez - Attorney at Law HOUSTON - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Farrah Martinez, a Houston car accident lawyer and wrongful death attorney, has been named as the Editor-in-Chief of The Houston Lawyer Magazine. Incoming President Alistair Dawson nominated Ms. Martinez for the honor for the 2017-2018 bar year.



"To me, it does not matter the size of your case," Ms. Martinez explained. "If I agree to represent you, then I will go to bat against the insurance companies with vigor and determination. I believe that everything is negotiable and that you won't get it if you don't at least ask for it. Also, I provide excellent customer service – I speak directly to my clients."



Ms. Martinez currently manages a solo practice, Farrah Martinez, PLLC, where she focuses on helping the victims of personal injury accidents and practicing insurance law. She has a record of success in handling car and motorcycle accident cases, 18-wheeler accidents and wrongful death cases throughout Texas. She has also been recognized multiple times for excellence in the practice of law. In 2015, she was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer by Houstonia Magazine, and in the Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Association in 2016.



Farrah is proud of the nomination and looks forward to furthering the magazine's mission. "The editorial board strives to publish quality articles that focus on relevant trending topics that help lawyers in their day-to-day practice of law," she said. "While we shy away from partisan perspectives, we don't avoid controversial happenings in the law. Lawyers deal with controversial areas of law and it's important to provide a venue to discuss and review all sides. That's what makes us better advocates for our clients."



Ms. Martinez currently serves as the Articles Editor for The Houston Lawyer Editorial Board. She is a member of the CLE and Membership Committees, and as an HBA Ambassador, as well.



To learn more about Farrah Martinez or her law firm, visit



About Farrah Martinez, PLLC: Farrah Martinez, PLLC, is a Houston-based law firm dedicated to representing plaintiffs injured by the wrongful and negligent conduct of others. The firm represents wrongful death cases, car accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, and numerous others.



Contact

7138539296

***@injurylawyerhou.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12647654/1 7138539296 End -- Farrah Martinez, a Houston car accident lawyer and wrongful death attorney, has been named as the Editor-in-Chief ofIncoming President Alistair Dawson nominated Ms. Martinez for the honor for the 2017-2018 bar year."To me, it does not matter the size of your case," Ms. Martinez explained. "If I agree to represent you, then I will go to bat against the insurance companies with vigor and determination. I believe that everything is negotiable and that you won't get it if you don't at least ask for it. Also, I provide excellent customer service – I speak directly to my clients."Ms. Martinez currently manages a solo practice, Farrah Martinez, PLLC, where she focuses on helping the victims of personal injury accidents and practicing insurance law. She has a record of success in handling car and motorcycle accident cases, 18-wheeler accidents and wrongful death cases throughout Texas. She has also been recognized multiple times for excellence in the practice of law. In 2015, she was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer by, and in the Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Association in 2016.Farrah is proud of the nomination and looks forward to furthering the magazine's mission. "The editorial board strives to publish quality articles that focus on relevant trending topics that help lawyers in their day-to-day practice of law," she said. "While we shy away from partisan perspectives, we don't avoid controversial happenings in the law. Lawyers deal with controversial areas of law and it's important to provide a venue to discuss and review all sides. That's what makes us better advocates for our clients."Ms. Martinez currently serves as the Articles Editor for The Houston Lawyer Editorial Board. She is a member of the CLE and Membership Committees, and as an HBA Ambassador, as well.To learn more about Farrah Martinez or her law firm, visit http://www.InjuryLawyerHOU.com About Farrah Martinez, PLLC: Farrah Martinez, PLLC, is a Houston-based law firm dedicated to representing plaintiffs injured by the wrongful and negligent conduct of others. The firm represents wrongful death cases, car accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, and numerous others. Source : Farrah Martinez, PLLC Email : ***@injurylawyerhou.com Tags : Personal Accident Lawyer , Car Accident Lawyer , Car Accident Attorney , Houston Bar Association , Wrongful Death , Car Accident , Dog Bite , Daycare Neglect Industry : Legal , Lifestyle , Media Location : Houston - Texas - United States

United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

