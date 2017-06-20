Country(s)
Belden Universal Announces Relocation, Expansion of Production Facility
Construction of the new, 40,000 sq. ft. factory is progressing rapidly in Hillside, IL, in close proximity to Belden's current headquarters in Broadview. Relocation will proceed in staged phases this fall and expected to conclude by late 2017.
The expansion was fueled by Belden's steady growth over the last two decades, necessitating larger space for employees and for more streamlined production flow due to ongoing investments in equipment.
"We are extremely proud to move into our new building in the very near future. The larger, modern facility will allow us to continue delivering highly innovative products and quality service to our customers and provide an improved work environment to our employees," says Perry Sainati, President of Belden Universal.
The newly constructed factory will accommodate leading-edge manufacturing technologies, lean equipment layout and automated workflow, resulting in increased efficiency, healthier margins and better overall customer experience. Ergonomic design throughout the building will further enhance employee productivity and job satisfaction.
Close proximity to Interstates I-290, 294 and 88 will additionally benefit customers, suppliers and employees. The new address will be made public closer to the move-in date.
About Belden Universal
Belden Universal is a globally leading manufacturer of high-quality special-purpose universal joints, drive-shaft assemblies and complex mechanical components made to customers' exact specifications. Cutting edge, innovative manufacturing technologies and processes provide Belden the flexibility to produce small batches and custom parts just as cost-effectively as high-volume standard universal joints. Capabilities include customized hub configuration, length or the complete redesign of joints for special applications. Belden delivers solutions to all industries and applications where power is transmitted. Belden universal joints are available as heavy duty, high strength, leveler strength or needle bearing, manufactured from a broad array of materials and platings. Belden Universal was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Broadview, IL, USA. For more information, visit http://www.beldenuniversal.com/
Media Contact
Rita Nolan, Marketing Manager
Belden Universal
(708) 344-4600
***@beldenuniversal.com
