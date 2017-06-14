 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Dromoland Castle Wins Family Vacation Critic Favorite Hotels Award

Awarded #1 Hotel for Families in Europe By Family Vacation Critic Favorite Hotels Award
 
1 2 3
Dromoland Castle
Dromoland Castle
NEWMARKET-ON-FERGUS, Ireland - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Dromoland Castle is pleased to announce that the resort was honored with the Award of #1 Hotel for Families in Europe by Family Vacation Critic.

Family Vacation Critic did extensive research. In order to be designated a Family Vacation Critic Favorite, hotels had to meet the following criteria:

 Hotel must have been personally vetted and visited by a member of Family Vacation Critic's team of hotel experts, and receive either a four- or five-star editorial rating. Hotel must have been recommended by 75% or more of families who have rated the property a four- or five-star review.

Family Vacation Critic is a comprehensive online travel resource for families that offers reviews of family hotels, resort and destinations. Every hotel listed on Family Vacation Critic has been hand-selected as appropriate for families. Each hotel profile on the site highlights amenities of particular interest to families – from baby equipment to complimentary Wi-Fi – and lists can be filtered by age to find the best hotel for every age group. The site features vacation ideas, family travel tips and an online forum for family travelers. Family Vacation Critic is published by The Independent Traveler, Inc., a subsidiary of TripAdvisor, Inc.

About Dromoland Castle:

Dromoland Castle, located in Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare, was built in the 16th century. Majestically set on the shores of Lough Dromoland, it is surrounded by over 450 acres of breathtaking scenery, including a championship parkland golf course. Lavish interiors, fine food and superb wines complement the deluxe accommodations of the Castle's 98 guest rooms, while Dromoland Castle Golf and Country Club, an intimate spa and traditional outdoor recreational opportunities ensure a unique guest experience. Sister property The Inn at Dromoland, located on 21 adjacent acres, features 150 rooms and a banqueting center hosting up to 400 guests.

Dromoland Castle is located at Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare, Ireland. The hotel can be contacted at 011.353.61.368144 or 1.800.346.7007; website www.dromoland.ie. Reservations can be made through the hotel (sales@dromoland.ie); or through Preferred Hotels & Resorts at 1.800.323.7500 or www.preferredhotels.com.

End
Source:Dromoland Castle
Email:***@carlyleinternational.us Email Verified
Tags:Ireland, Family Travel, Travel, Awards and Accolades, Dromoland Castle, Luxury, Luxury Travel
Industry:Family, Travel
Location:Newmarket-on-Fergus - Clare - Ireland
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carlyle International News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share