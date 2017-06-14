Country(s)
Industry News
Dromoland Castle Wins Family Vacation Critic Favorite Hotels Award
Awarded #1 Hotel for Families in Europe By Family Vacation Critic Favorite Hotels Award
Family Vacation Critic did extensive research. In order to be designated a Family Vacation Critic Favorite, hotels had to meet the following criteria:
Hotel must have been personally vetted and visited by a member of Family Vacation Critic's team of hotel experts, and receive either a four- or five-star editorial rating. Hotel must have been recommended by 75% or more of families who have rated the property a four- or five-star review.
Family Vacation Critic is a comprehensive online travel resource for families that offers reviews of family hotels, resort and destinations. Every hotel listed on Family Vacation Critic has been hand-selected as appropriate for families. Each hotel profile on the site highlights amenities of particular interest to families – from baby equipment to complimentary Wi-Fi – and lists can be filtered by age to find the best hotel for every age group. The site features vacation ideas, family travel tips and an online forum for family travelers. Family Vacation Critic is published by The Independent Traveler, Inc., a subsidiary of TripAdvisor, Inc.
About Dromoland Castle:
Dromoland Castle, located in Newmarket-on-
