Robert J. Becerra named to the 2017 SuperLawyers List as one of the Top Attorneys in Florida

Becerra Law Attorney named SuperLawyer for White Collar Criminal Defense

Robert J. Becerra, B.C.S.

-- Becerra Law, P.A. is pleased to announce that Robert J. Becerra has been named to the Floridalist as one of the top attorneys in Florida for 2017 in white collar criminal defense. No more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Thelists are published nationwide inmagazines and in leading city and regional magazines across the country.Becerra is a Florida Bar Board Certified Specialist in International Law. His practice concentrates on civil and white collar criminal litigation in state and federal courts involving international trade, including disputes involving exports, imports, cargo losses, trade based money laundering, export enforcement, Customs and FDA seizures and investigations, and civil forfeitures.Becerra Law, P.A.'s website may be found at www.rjbecerralaw.com.