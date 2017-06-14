Country(s)
Industry News
Robert J. Becerra named to the 2017 SuperLawyers List as one of the Top Attorneys in Florida
Becerra Law Attorney named SuperLawyer for White Collar Criminal Defense
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines and in leading city and regional magazines across the country.
Becerra is a Florida Bar Board Certified Specialist in International Law. His practice concentrates on civil and white collar criminal litigation in state and federal courts involving international trade, including disputes involving exports, imports, cargo losses, trade based money laundering, export enforcement, Customs and FDA seizures and investigations, and civil forfeitures.
Becerra Law, P.A.'s website may be found at www.rjbecerralaw.com.
Contact
Robert J. Becerra
305-375-0112
rbecerra@rjbecerralaw.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse