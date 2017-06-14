News By Tag
SambaSafety Announces Partnership With General Information Services (GIS)
GIS now using SambaSafety's MVR solution to expand its criminal and driver monitoring offerings.
GIS will now be using a new driver records monitoring solution powered by SambaSafety. This newly added Motor Vehicle Records (MVR) solution paired with the company's ongoing criminal monitoring solution will provide GIS customers with a comprehensive solution to risk management.
"We are happy to partner with SambaSafety to now provide two key post-hire solutions that monitor our clients' employees beyond the pre-employment phase, helping to control their risk," said Albert Bueno, CEO of GIS.
GIS's new driver records monitoring solution, powered by SambaSafety, is a best-in-class MVR solution that will help GIS clients save money, keep the roads safer and protect their property and reputation, all in an easy-to-use and easy-to-understand format. It features a standardized scoring system based on offense (as opposed to license point value, which is inconsistent across states), plus the ability to see how individual drivers are trending – whether their risk score is going up or down – and why they're trending in that fashion.
"We are happy to partner with GIS to further their mission to provide employers with solutions to mitigate risk and hire smarter," said Richard Crawford, CEO of SambaSafety. "The partners we work are essential in helping us to drive change and driver safety, making North American roads and the people who travel them safer."
Founded in 1998, SambaSafety is the leading provider of Driver Risk Management (DRM) software in North America. By collecting, correlating and analyzing MVRs and other data sources, the technology company identifies driver risk and enables its customers to modify their drivers' behavior, reduce accidents, ensure compliance, and lower costs - ultimately improving driver and community safety. For more information, visit http://www.sambasafety.com.
About SambaSafety
Founded in 1998, SambaSafety is the market leader of cloud-based risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of driver information - motor vehicle records, court data, status checks, accident data, incident data, compliance information, medical certifications - its innovative platform automates the driver risk management process delivering a comprehensive 360-degree view of driver behavior and performance. SambaSafety provides organizations across the United States and Canada the actionable insight to improve driver performance, reduce accidents, lower insurance costs and limit risks - ultimately improving community safety. For more information, visit sambasafety.com.
About GIS (General Information Services):
For more than 50 years, GIS has been helping companies mitigate risk and hire smarter. As an NAPBS-accredited employment background screening company, GIS provides best-in-class screening services (including comprehensive national and international background check solutions and industry-specific services) to thousands of companies nationwide. For more information about GIS and its products or services, visit geninfo.com.
