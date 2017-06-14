News By Tag
Tropidelic Announce Inaugural Freakstomp Music Festival in Northeast Ohio
Tropidelic has long dazzled their loyal Cleveland fanbase, however the band's material has also begun to receive more attention nationally. In the past year the band has had the opportunity to headline several shows at Cleveland's House of Blues and most recently headlined the Earlybird Festival at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park. While no stranger to the festival scene, Tropidelic has always maintained a vibe all their own. The Freakstomp Music Festival will allow them to create a new festival aesthetic, more suited to their unique style.
Joining Tropidelic at Freakstomp are some of the country's most exciting live bands, spanning a number of different styles. While most of the bands on the list don't fit neatly into any specific genre, music enthusiasts will find various elements of electronic music, hip-hop, reggae, rock, ska and much more to choose from at Freakstomp. Here are just a few of the bands scheduled to round out the festival's inaugural year:
Vibe & Direct - A Cleveland crowd pleaser that is also carving a name for themselves nationally is Vibe & Direct. This innovative trio blends improvisational music with electronics, creating the jaw dropping sets they have become known for.
Bumpin' Uglies - Hailing from Annapolis, Maryland, Bumpin' Uglies are known for their lyrically driven mix of ska, punk and reggae. Singer / guitarist Brandon Hardesty is joined by Dave Wolf (vocals / bass) and drummer TJ Haslett.
Sun-Dried Vibes - Another trio, Sun-Dried Vibes provides a fresh twist to the reggae/rock genre with their high-energy live performances and unique sound. Voted "South Carolina Rock Band of the Year" twice by SC Music.
Other notable bands scheduled to perform are Pasadena, Elementree Livity Project, Drunken Sunday, and Derlee. For a full lineup check out http://thefreakstomp.com
In addition to music, festival goers will be encouraged to unleash their inner freak amongst various attractions and entertainment. Fire performers, dunking booths and other carnival-inspired attractions will round out a pseudo-freakshow themed event.
Festival Website: http://thefreakstomp.com
FB Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/
Ticketing: https://www.showclix.com/
All Inquiries (Vending, PR, etc): jim@alchemyhouse.com
Festival address: 8120 Coon Club Rd, Medina, OH 44256
