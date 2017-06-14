 
Tropidelic Announce Inaugural Freakstomp Music Festival in Northeast Ohio

 
 
CLEVELAND - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the most unapologetically original bands to come out of Cleveland in years has announced its first festival, The Freakstomp Music Festival. Taking place Aug 11 - 13 in Medina, OH (50 miles from Cleveland) Tropidelic will treat fans to two nights of music, with the support of many other notable bands and performers. Tickets for the entire weekend are available for just $60, which includes both camping and parking. Individual tickets for Saturday will also be available at the gate.

Tropidelic has long dazzled their loyal Cleveland fanbase, however the band's material has also begun to receive more attention nationally. In the past year the band has had the opportunity to headline several shows at Cleveland's House of Blues and most recently headlined the Earlybird Festival at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park.  While no stranger to the festival scene, Tropidelic has always maintained a vibe all their own. The Freakstomp Music Festival will allow them to create a new festival aesthetic, more suited to their unique style.

Joining Tropidelic at Freakstomp are some of the country's most exciting live bands, spanning a number of different styles. While most of the bands on the list don't fit neatly into any specific genre, music enthusiasts will find various elements of electronic music, hip-hop, reggae, rock, ska and much more to choose from at Freakstomp. Here are just a few of the bands scheduled to round out the festival's inaugural year:

Vibe & Direct -  A Cleveland crowd pleaser that is also carving a name for themselves nationally is Vibe & Direct. This innovative trio blends improvisational music with electronics, creating the jaw dropping sets they have become known for.

Bumpin' Uglies  - Hailing from Annapolis, Maryland, Bumpin' Uglies are known for their lyrically driven mix of ska, punk and reggae. Singer / guitarist Brandon Hardesty is joined by Dave Wolf (vocals / bass) and drummer TJ Haslett.

Sun-Dried Vibes - Another trio, Sun-Dried Vibes provides a fresh twist to the reggae/rock genre with their high-energy live performances and unique sound. Voted "South Carolina Rock Band of the Year" twice by SC Music.

Other notable bands scheduled to perform are Pasadena, Elementree Livity Project, Drunken Sunday, and Derlee. For a full lineup check out http://thefreakstomp.com

In addition to music, festival goers will be encouraged to unleash their inner freak amongst various attractions and entertainment. Fire performers, dunking booths and other carnival-inspired attractions will round out a pseudo-freakshow themed event.

Festival Website: http://thefreakstomp.com

FB Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/708229026051410/

Ticketing: https://www.showclix.com/event/the-freakstomp

All Inquiries (Vending, PR, etc): jim@alchemyhouse.com

Festival address: 8120 Coon Club Rd, Medina, OH 44256
Tropidelic
