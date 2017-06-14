News By Tag
Get Ready for a 'SPICY' good time! The 2017 'Taste Of Memphis' Hot Wing Cook-Off Challenge & 'Peace
It don't mean a thing, if it ain't bout them WINGS! Taste of Memphis Hot Wing & Music Festival taking place July 29th.
There will be music, fun events and an enjoyable experience that the entire family, kids and everyone can enjoy with a positive message of 'peace on the streets.'
Organizers of the event are hoping to push a message of not just hot wings, music and sports but also peace. "Being that the south has taken over the 'hot wing' scene, being also we [Memphis] are a city rich in music plus we're home to the Grizzlies, we'd like to believe mostly everyone in Memphis loves wings, music and basketball,"
The 2017 Taste of Memphis Hot Wing & Music Fest will be a 1 day festival with all events being held at the Arthur Halle Stadium including a hot wing team cooking competition featuring some of the best hot wings in Memphis and the Mid-South; the Taste of Memphis music festival featuring the Legends of Memphis Peace On The Streets Tour; and a 3 on 3 basketball competition.
Titled the "Legends of Memphis Peace on the Streets Tour" the music fest will feature live performances by some of Memphis hip hop's finest artists including legends Kingpin Skinny Pimp, Gangsta Blac, and DJ Squeeky with a guest performance by rapper Teflon Don.
The 3 on 3 basketball competition will be hosted by world-renowned actor and ex-NBA player Cylk Cozart, of basketball films "White Men Can't Jump," "Slam Dunk Ernest," Blue Chips" among others.
The organizers said they purposefully planned all events on the same day for The Taste of Memphis Festival so that while people are eating some great local hot wings, they can enjoy some great local music and sports entertainment, all while promoting a positive cause.
Tickets for this all ages event are $10 for all. Expect great wings, great local music and sports.
Tickets, music line-up and more are available online at the official website at http://www.hotwingfestmemphis.com/
Cook-off challenge spots are currently available for the team cook-off competition. Can you WING it? Interested teams can get in contact on the official website.
Interested basketball players can get in contact online also. Got game? Bring your "A" game!
The event organizers are grateful and appreciative of all looking to support a HOT, yes H-O-T, fun and family event that will be promoting a positive message of peace on the streets!
For tickets, sponsorships, volunteering, media requests or inquires, please visit the website for more info or to get in contact:
901-273-7124
http://www.hotwingfestmemphis.com/
Proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Cancer Prevention Fund.
