Adams Homes Acquires Benson, NC Community

Homebuilder Expands Johnston County, North Carolina Footprint.

Adams Homes at The Preserve, Benson, NC

Hannah Davis

Adams Homes

850-934-0470

***@adamshomes.com

-- Adams Homes, one of the nation's largest privately-held homebuilders, contracts to acquire the homesites in The Preserve community, further expanding the company's Johnston County real estate offerings.The Preserve community is opening soon located off Highway 50 between Highway 210 in the cozy growing town of Benson, NC.The Preserve offers Johnston County homes for sale with easy access to both I-95 and I-40 which makes for an easy commute to the Raleigh Triangle and Fayetteville. These Benson, NC homes for sale are a short 30-minute drive from great shopping and entertainment. The Preserve is conveniently located within driving distance for a weekend trip to Wrightsville Beach or the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway to the Mountains.This gorgeous new home community offers craftsman or traditional style home designs ranging from 1,540-3,821 sq. ft. with pricing from the mid $190's. Homebuyers have their choice of three to five bedrooms, two to three and a half bathrooms with a two-car garage home design.We have sold four homes already with two more coming. Hurry while homesites are still available. Let us build the home of your dreams by selecting from one of our award-winning floor plans designed with you in mind. Be one of the proud homeowners to call "The Preserve" home.We have a full-time sales and construction team to ensure the highest quality construction and a 10-year structural warranty to give you peace-of-mind for years to come. Adams Homes has a unique approach to homebuilding by including many upscale features other Johnston County homebuilders consider upgrades. This eliminates the need to go to expensive design centers and spend tens of thousands more to get the perfect home. Adams Homes was founded with a philosophy of offering a simple, straightforward buying process with no bait and switch tactics of advertising low prices and selling upgrades and these Benson homes for sale are sure to impress.Just $1,000 deposit is required at contract with Adams Homes. Plus, homebuyers save thousands of dollars when using an approved lender with All Closing Costs Paid. (Excludes pre-paid items/escrow contributions)For more information about new homes for sale in The Preserve, call. Visit the Adams Homes website at www.AdamsHomes.com.Preserve Drive, Benson, NC 27504919.636.0655From the mid $190's, including homesite