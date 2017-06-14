News By Tag
Comprehensive Benefit Administrators named on Boston Business Journal list
CBA named one of the "Area's Largest Employee Benefits Programs in Massachusetts"
The survey looks at firms throughout the region based on their number of employees, number of benefits counselors, and total number of employee benefits clients. CBA ranked 15th on the list.
As a result of this listing, CBA will also be featured in the magazine's annual "Book of Lists" which will be published in early 2018.
"We are pleased to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for our growth," said founder and CEO Michael McKenna. He added, "This is an important field and there is considerable transition going on in the industry, especially in the arena of healthcare benefits. We congratulate the other companies who are also on the list and we are grateful to have a stellar group of clients who have helped us to reach this level."
About Comprehensive Benefit Administrators
Comprehensive Benefit Administrators (www.cbacompanies.com), previously known as Partners Benefit Group, was founded by Norwell resident Michael McKenna. Under his direction, the firm changed its name to Comprehensive Benefit Administrators to more accurately reflect the wider scope of services that the company offers. Comprehensive Benefit Administrators (CBA) combines traditional brokerage services with specialty services such as advocacy, claims administration, benefits expertise, and compliance, to provide customers with extensive capabilities through one source. Offering a wide range of resources, Partners Benefit Group division, specializing in medical, dental, life, disability and group health insurance; their Reimbursement Specialists, Inc. division, a third-party claims administrator advising companies on how to save on their healthcare costs through creative healthcare funding options; and ComplianceSource, a division which advises and assists companies in becoming compliant with federal organizations. To learn more about the company, visit www.cbacompanies.com or call (877) 993-5600. Comprehensive Benefit Administrators is located at 120 Longwater Drive, Suite 102, Norwell, MA 02061.
