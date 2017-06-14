News By Tag
Pynchon/Edgewater Resident Services Hosts Successful Community Wellness Fair
The Pynchon/Edgewater Community Wellness Fair welcomed approximately 50 residents of the community, who were able to explore a variety of community resources available to them. Participating organizations included PPI Home Care Program, New North Citizens Council, Holyoke Community College, Quality Life "Cana," Brightwood Health Center, Springfield Police Department, Future Works, Gandara, Greater Springfield Senior Services, Springfield Fire Department Fire Prevention Unit, and many more. These agencies offered services ranging from information and access to hands-on assessments including blood pressure checks.
Pynchon/Edgewater Apartments is also a member of the Springfield North End Counter Criminal Continuum, or C3. The community is located in Springfield's Brightwood neighborhood, an area which has experienced its share of crime and poverty; and one with the greatest need for services. The C3, which also includes the Springfield Police, the Massachusetts State Police, the New North Citizens' Council, the Springfield School System and several other local agencies, have seen dramatic decreases in crime rates and a renewed sense of community since coming together.
"We were thrilled at the turnout we saw for our Community Wellness Fair," said Lisa Gagne, Resident Services Manager for Pynchon/Edgewater Apartments. "These types of events are all about making our community safer and exposing our residents to available services that can help them be an active participant in not only choosing healthier lifestyles for themselves but informing them of what they can do to ensure a safer neighborhood for everyone."
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
