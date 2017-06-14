 
Industry News





Hybrid Studios Plays Venue for Summer Rock Shows

North Dwarf Records and Mr. Sunday Productions showcase local bands in studio back-lot
 
 
No Vacation performs.
No Vacation performs.
SANTA ANA, Calif. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Orange County multimedia production facility, Hybrid Studios, has served as a venue for two back-lot concerts to start Summer 2017. Mr. Sunday Productions and Top Acid held an EP release show for Robber on Saturday May, 13th. North Dwarf Records and The Gromble followed with their own show, featuring Precious Kid, No Vacation, and The Aquadolls, on June 6th.

"We want to be involved with local music as much as possible," said Hybrid Studios Manager Mike Miller, "Live music isn't necessarily something we cater to all the time, but it's awesome to work with talented promoters like Mr. Sunday and North Dwarf. They really put together some awesome shows."

The Robber EP release show on May 13th featured performances from White Fang, Capital Wasteland, Uniform, and Moss in support. Another summer show is being planned for Hybrid's back-lot by Mr. Sunday Productions on July 1st, and all ages are welcome to attend.

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/.

