Hybrid Studios Plays Venue for Summer Rock Shows
North Dwarf Records and Mr. Sunday Productions showcase local bands in studio back-lot
"We want to be involved with local music as much as possible," said Hybrid Studios Manager Mike Miller, "Live music isn't necessarily something we cater to all the time, but it's awesome to work with talented promoters like Mr. Sunday and North Dwarf. They really put together some awesome shows."
The Robber EP release show on May 13th featured performances from White Fang, Capital Wasteland, Uniform, and Moss in support. Another summer show is being planned for Hybrid's back-lot by Mr. Sunday Productions on July 1st, and all ages are welcome to attend.
About Hybrid Studios
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
