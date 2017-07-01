News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Canyon Village in Yellowstone: The Model for Mission 66
Local author Lesley M. Gilmore will be available to sign copies of book
By 1955, the national parks were facing a crisis of dilapidation from heavy use and lack of funding. The answer was Mission 66. This visionary plan, implemented over the next decade, included installation of new facilities to accommodate the influx of visitors and enhance their experiences. The pilot development in Yellowstone, named Canyon Village, introduced a modern aesthetic to the parks and emphasized the concept of conservation. This man-made environment was purposefully sited away from the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, providing a natural buffer. Architect Lesley M. Gilmore presents the complexities of this historic, ambitious model for the movement that marked the continued evolution of the national parks into the destinations we flock to today.
About the Author:
Lesley M. Gilmore is a licensed architect who has been director of CTA's Historic Preservation Services since 2006. In that capacity, she has worked on the preservation of historic properties in Yellowstone National Park and other national parks across the country. She became more immersed in the study of modern architecture when engaged by the General Services Administration to evaluate several of its modern federal courthouses. Her recent work on the renovation of Canyon Village Lodge has given her the opportunity to delve deeply into the lives of those working for the National Park Service, the Yellowstone Park Company and the architecture firm of Welton Becket & Associates when this seminal Mission 66 project was planned in 1955. Lesley and her husband, Bob Franzen, live in Gallatin Gateway, Montana, a one-and-a-half-
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
2825 West Main St.
Bozeman, MT 59718
When: Saturday, July 1st, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
