Romance And Political Intrigue Fuel North Coast Rep's Premiere Of At This Evening's Performance
By Nagle Jackson, Performances Beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Running Through Sunday, August 6, 2017 Directed by Andrew Barnicle
Andrew Barnicle directs Sierra Jolene, Kyle Coleridge-Krugh,*
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.
At This Evening's Performance previews begin Wednesday, July 12 with Opening Night on Saturday, July 15, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, July 21, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through August 6th. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets:
Fact Sheet
What:
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents
At This Evening's Performance
By Nagle Jackson
Directed by Andrew Barnicle
Cast:
Sierra Jolene, Kyle Colerider-Krugh,*
Where:
North Coast Repertory Theatre
987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste. D
Solana Beach, CA 92075
Schedule:
Previews: July 12, 2017
Opens:
Closes:
Wed. @ 7pm, Thurs-Sat @ 8PM; Sat & Sun @ 2PM, Sun @ 7pm
Talkback with cast & director: Friday, July 21, 2017
Prices:
Previews $35.00
Week Nights $46.00
Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights $43.00
Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees $50.00
Discounts:
Seniors, Students, Military $3.00 off admission
Box Office:
(858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org
Bios:
Andrew Barnicle (Director) has now directed 12 plays for North Coast Rep, including the recent Gunmetal Blues, Who Am I This Time? and The Odd Couple. He has also acted recently at North Coast as General Sickles in Faded Glory and Alexander McKenzie in Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Great Nome Gold Rush. Andrew served as artistic director of The Laguna Playhouse from 1991 through 2010, where he produced over 100 Playhouse shows and directed over 40 of them. Recent directing projects at Laguna include the world premiere of King Of The Road: The Roger Miller Story, and Lissa Levin's Sex and Education. He has directed at the Falcon Theatre, the Odyssey Theatre, the Rubicon Theatre, the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara, San Diego's Theatre at Old Town, Michigan's Meadow Brook Theatre, and the San Jose Repertory Theatre.
