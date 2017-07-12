 
June 2017





Romance And Political Intrigue Fuel North Coast Rep's Premiere Of At This Evening's Performance

By Nagle Jackson, Performances Beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Running Through Sunday, August 6, 2017 Directed by Andrew Barnicle
 
 
Katie MacNichol, Bruce Turk, Richard Baird_ Back_ Paul Turbiak & Sierra Jolene
Katie MacNichol, Bruce Turk, Richard Baird_ Back_ Paul Turbiak & Sierra Jolene
 
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- North Coast Repertory Theatre closes Season 35 with the San Diego premiere of At This Evening's Performance, an uproarious comedy about a bohemian theatre troupe appearing in an Eastern European police state. However, there is more drama backstage than onstage, with romantic entanglements, political intrigue and a wildly funny climax. This laugh-a-minute farce will have audiences reveling in the merriment.

Andrew Barnicle directs Sierra Jolene, Kyle Coleridge-Krugh,* Paul Turbiak,* Bruce Turk,* Katie MacNichol,* Richard Baird,* and John Nutten.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Aaron Rumley (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Andrea Gutierrez (Props).  Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press

At This Evening's Performance previews begin Wednesday, July 12 with Opening Night on Saturday, July 15, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, July 21, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through August 6th.  North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.  Tickets: Previews- $35, Week Nights - $46; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $50; Sat. Mat. & Sun. Night - $43. Seniors, Students, Military - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Fact Sheet

What:

        North Coast Repertory Theatre presents

         At This Evening's Performance

         By Nagle Jackson

         Directed by Andrew Barnicle

Cast:

        Sierra Jolene, Kyle Colerider-Krugh,* Paul Turbiak,* Bruce Turk,* Katie          MacNichol,* Richard Baird,* John Nutten.*

Where:

        North Coast Repertory Theatre

         987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste.  D

         Solana Beach, CA 92075

Schedule:

        Previews: July 12, 2017

         Opens: July 15 at 8 pm

         Closes:  August 6, 2017

         Wed. @ 7pm, Thurs-Sat @ 8PM; Sat & Sun @ 2PM, Sun @ 7pm

         Talkback with cast & director: Friday, July 21, 2017

Prices:

         Previews          $35.00

         Week Nights          $46.00

         Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights          $43.00

         Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees          $50.00

Discounts:

         Seniors, Students, Military $3.00 off admission

Box Office:

        (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org


Bios:

Nagle Jackson (Playwright) is the author of several plays, adaptations and translations which have been produced at leading theaters throughout the U.S., from American Conservatory Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Seattle Rep in the West, to the McCarter, Kennedy Center and New York's Intar Theater in the East. Several of his plays, e.g. Taking Leave, The Quick-Change Room, A Hotel on Marvin Gardens, debuted at The Denver Center, for which theater he also created several translations from the works of Molière. His play The Elevation of Thieves was the prize winner in the Onassis Foundation International Playwriting Contest, an award presented to Mr. Jackson by the President of Greece in Athens, 1998. Mr. Jackson was Artistic Director of both the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and the McCarter Theater. He continues to direct as a guest artist with theaters throughout this country and in Europe. He has been a Master Director with The Directors' Company in New York for several years. Mr. Jackson resides with his wife in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

Andrew Barnicle (Director) has now directed 12 plays for North Coast Rep, including the recent Gunmetal Blues, Who Am I This Time? and The Odd Couple. He has also acted recently at North Coast as General Sickles in Faded Glory and Alexander McKenzie in Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Great Nome Gold Rush. Andrew served as artistic director of The Laguna Playhouse from 1991 through 2010, where he produced over 100 Playhouse shows and directed over 40 of them. Recent directing projects at Laguna include the world premiere of King Of The Road: The Roger Miller Story, and Lissa Levin's Sex and Education. He has directed at the Falcon Theatre, the Odyssey Theatre, the Rubicon Theatre, the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara, San Diego's Theatre at Old Town, Michigan's Meadow Brook Theatre, and the San Jose Repertory Theatre.

