Romance And Political Intrigue Fuel North Coast Rep's Premiere Of At This Evening's Performance

By Nagle Jackson, Performances Beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2017 Running Through Sunday, August 6, 2017 Directed by Andrew Barnicle

Katie MacNichol, Bruce Turk, Richard Baird_ Back_ Paul Turbiak & Sierra Jolene

North Coast Repertory Theatre

-- North Coast Repertory Theatre closes Season 35 with the San Diego premiere of, an uproarious comedy about a bohemian theatre troupe appearing in an Eastern European police state. However, there is more drama backstage than onstage, with romantic entanglements, political intrigue and a wildly funny climax. This laugh-a-minute farce will have audiences reveling in the merriment.Andrew Barnicle directs Sierra Jolene, Kyle Coleridge-Krugh,*Paul Turbiak,* Bruce Turk,* Katie MacNichol,* Richard Baird,* and John Nutten.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Aaron Rumley (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Andrea Gutierrez (Props). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/presspreviews begin Wednesday, July 12 with Opening Night on Saturday, July 15, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, July 21, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through August 6. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets:Previews- $35, Week Nights - $46; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $50; Sat. Mat. & Sun. Night - $43. Seniors, Students, Military - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.Fact SheetWhat:North Coast Repertory Theatre presentsBy Nagle JacksonDirected by Andrew BarnicleCast:Sierra Jolene, Kyle Colerider-Krugh,*Paul Turbiak,* Bruce Turk,* Katie MacNichol,*Richard Baird,* John Nutten.*Where:North Coast Repertory Theatre987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste. DSolana Beach, CA 92075Schedule:Previews: July 12, 2017Opens:July 15 at 8 pmCloses:August 6, 2017Wed. @ 7pm, Thurs-Sat @ 8PM; Sat & Sun @ 2PM, Sun @ 7pmTalkback with cast & director: Friday, July 21, 2017Prices:Previews $35.00Week Nights $46.00Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights $43.00Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees $50.00Discounts:Seniors, Students, Military $3.00 off admissionBox Office:(858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.orgBios:Nagle Jackson (Playwright)is the author of several plays, adaptations and translations which have been produced at leading theaters throughout the U.S., from American Conservatory Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Seattle Rep in the West, to the McCarter, Kennedy Center and New York's Intar Theater in the East. Several of his plays, e.g.debuted at The Denver Center, for which theater he also created several translations from the works of Molière. His playwas the prize winner in the Onassis Foundation International Playwriting Contest, an award presented to Mr. Jackson by the President of Greece in Athens, 1998. Mr. Jackson was Artistic Director of both the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and the McCarter Theater. He continues to direct as a guest artist with theaters throughout this country and in Europe. He has been a Master Director with The Directors' Company in New York for several years. Mr. Jackson resides with his wife in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.Andrew Barnicle (Director) has now directed 12 plays for North Coast Rep, including the recentndHe has also acted recently at North Coast as General Sickles inand Alexander McKenzie in. Andrew served as artistic director of The Laguna Playhouse from 1991 through 2010, where he produced over 100 Playhouse shows and directed over 40 of them. Recent directing projects at Laguna include the world premiere ofand Lissa Levin'sHe has directed at the Falcon Theatre, the Odyssey Theatre, the Rubicon Theatre, the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara, San Diego's Theatre at Old Town, Michigan's Meadow Brook Theatre, and the San Jose Repertory Theatre.