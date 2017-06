U.S. Cellular: Strike A Pose On National Selfie Day, June 21

Wireless Company Provides Tips for Taking Best Photos #SelfieDay

U.S. Cellular provides tips for capturing your best selfie.

-- The selfie craze has swept the nation and everyone from tweens to grandparents are regularly posting pictures of themselves on social media. The trend is so hot that there is even a national day to celebrate the phenomenon: June 21. And according to a recent U.S. Cellular survey, more than two thirds of wireless users (71 percent) keep themselves entertained by taking photos and posting (67 percent) on social media¹."We've all become enamored with capturing moments and uploading life events on social media platforms, but it can take practice to capture the perfect picture," said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Mid-South. "To get the best shots, it is a good idea to consider lighting, angles, poses and accessories. There are even some great apps that allow you to edit or add special effects to your photos."U.S. Cellular recommends the following tips for selfie-takers:When it comes to mobile devices, not all cameras are equal. Some older models don't have front-facing cameras, which are key for successful selfies. The iPhone 7 offers a 7 megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies. The LG G6 comes with its own "selfie light" to help illuminate users' faces.Selfie-takers should avoid fluorescent lights and instead opt for natural, indirect light (outside or near a window) and be sure the light is coming from behind. The best lighting is the golden hour before sunset – that natural glow can't be beat.. Users can experiment with different camera angles by tilting the device slightly off center and sideways to find the "good side" of their face. While it may seem unnatural at first, selfie professionals recommend people leaning one's head to one side or, alternatively, angling the camera. A selfie taken at an angle is almost always more flattering than one taken straight on.With U.S. Cellular's high-quality network, capturing and sharing selfies from a hike, vacation, concert, trendy new restaurant, or with best friends is easy and quick.There are many helpful apps that can improve selfies, enhancing the contrasts, smoothing skin, and embellishing them with cool edits and designs. One such app is Perfect 365, a virtual makeup app, allows users to improve their complexion, hide imperfections, add blush, mascara and other cosmetics virtually. Experiment with different app options and see which is best.Selfie-takers should remember that for a perfect "photo finish," they should pay attention to what's happening behind them to avoid any awkward backgrounds.King Street Wireless, L.P. is partnering with U.S. Cellular to deliver high-speed 4G LTE service to U.S. Cellular's customers in most of its markets. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, King Street Wireless holds 700 MHz wireless spectrum in 27 states. King Street is a recognized leader in its community through its economic development and philanthropic efforts. To learn more about King Street Wireless, visit www.kingstreetwireless.com.U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/ uscellular Twitter.com/ uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.