U.S. Cellular: Strike A Pose On National Selfie Day, June 21
Wireless Company Provides Tips for Taking Best Photos #SelfieDay
"We've all become enamored with capturing moments and uploading life events on social media platforms, but it can take practice to capture the perfect picture," said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Mid-South. "To get the best shots, it is a good idea to consider lighting, angles, poses and accessories. There are even some great apps that allow you to edit or add special effects to your photos."
U.S. Cellular recommends the following tips for selfie-takers:
· Get a smartphone with a good quality camera. When it comes to mobile devices, not all cameras are equal. Some older models don't have front-facing cameras, which are key for successful selfies. The iPhone 7 offers a 7 megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies. The LG G6 comes with its own "selfie light" to help illuminate users' faces.
· Use the right light. Selfie-takers should avoid fluorescent lights and instead opt for natural, indirect light (outside or near a window) and be sure the light is coming from behind. The best lighting is the golden hour before sunset – that natural glow can't be beat.
· Work the angles. Users can experiment with different camera angles by tilting the device slightly off center and sideways to find the "good side" of their face. While it may seem unnatural at first, selfie professionals recommend people leaning one's head to one side or, alternatively, angling the camera. A selfie taken at an angle is almost always more flattering than one taken straight on.
· Spotlight activities.With U.S. Cellular's high-quality network, capturing and sharing selfies from a hike, vacation, concert, trendy new restaurant, or with best friends is easy and quick.
· Use apps.There are many helpful apps that can improve selfies, enhancing the contrasts, smoothing skin, and embellishing them with cool edits and designs. One such app is Perfect 365, a virtual makeup app, allows users to improve their complexion, hide imperfections, add blush, mascara and other cosmetics virtually. Experiment with different app options and see which is best.
· Crop before posting.Selfie-takers should remember that for a perfect "photo finish," they should pay attention to what's happening behind them to avoid any awkward backgrounds.
¹Between Nov.10-17, 2016, a total of 701 online interviews among a nationally representative sample by Consumer Insights, in partnership with Maritz CX.
Additional data charges may apply. 4G LTE service may be provided through King Street Wireless, a partner of U.S. Cellular. LTE is a trademark of ETSI.
