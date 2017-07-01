News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Maritime Olympia and South Puget Sound
Local authors Les Eldridge and John W. Hough will be available to sign copies of book
Explore the rich maritime history and beautiful coast of Olympia and South Puget Sound, Washington, with this new book by authors Les Eldridge and John W. Hough. The book traces the history of the region from its first Native American explorers, to its role as a provider of rich resources for the First Nations, and up to present day Olympia, which boasts a bustling international seaport. The estuary was named Puget's Sound after Lt. Peter Puget, of British captain George Vancouver's 1792 exploration of the region. The capital city of Olympia was a frequent stop for Mosquito Fleet steamers a century ago and has evolved into a major port for the worldwide export of timber. Today, people enjoy Olympia as a vibrant, modern seaport with many recreational opportunities. The unique collection of images in this book were carefully selected from the Washington State Archives, Port of Olympia, Olympia Tumwater Foundation, and from several private collections.
Highlights for the book include:
· Many images in the book were donated from private collections of local residents.
· Features Native American mariners who first explored the region's waters, and traces the region's maritime history up to its modern day international port in Olympia.
· Describes previously unnoticed nature studies by fifteen famous scientists.
· Explores the transition from sails as a primary power source to their recreational use.
· Shows the evolution of navigation— from relying on barking dogs to the invention of satellites.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1530 Black Lake Boulevard SW
Olympia, WA 98502
When: Saturday, July 1st, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
