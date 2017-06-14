News By Tag
Race for the Galaxy Races to Steam next week
Experience the best-selling digital card game from Rio Grande Games on PC
Race for the Galaxy, a core boardgame in strategy gamers' collections, will be available for $6.99. Additional expansions from the boardgame's first arc, Gathering Storm and Rebel vs. Imperium, will be available for immediate purchase at $3.99 each. Packed with five starter worlds, ninety settlement and development cards, and a free promo pack of six new starter worlds, this game will keep players coming back to improve their galactic conquest skill over and over again.
In Race, players choose to explore, develop, settle, consume or produce to create the most prosperous empire in the Galaxy. In this tableau building game, each action resolves for all players, and players will place technology cards and world cards to build victory point engines, rush military, or find some way to edge out rival empires.
Network multiplayer mode pits players against each other in games of two to four or players can test their mettle against the neural networked AI, developed by Keldon Jones, in single player mode. With three levels of AI difficulty, players can ramp up before entering the gauntlet of a battle against hard AI. "Race for the Galaxy will have the best AI of any card of boardgame ever ported," says Dave Neumann of Stately Play.
A suite of new features accompanies the PC launch of this digital board game, including multiplayer timers, game stats, cross device linking to facilitate friends lists and multiplayer games across PC, mobile, and tablet, as well as a beta rollout of multilingual support.
For more information on Race for the Galaxy, visit http://www.TempleGatesGames.com and to check out the game on Steam visit http://store.steampowered.com/
Game Features
▪ 2-4 player with network multiplayer
▪ Single player mode with advanced neural network AI
▪ Five starting worlds and ninety settlement and development cards
▪ Free promo pack included: New Worlds with six additional starting planets
▪ Gathering Storm and Rebel Vs. Imperium expansions available immediately
