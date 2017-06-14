News By Tag
Vesta Property Services Acquires Two West Florida Management Companies
Vesta has purchased the assets of SilverCrested Community Management in Cape Coral, Fla., and LEW and Associates in east Tampa, Fla.
In addition to more than 150 new contracts assigned to Vesta, the company is pleased to announce 30 new employees will join the team that currently provides property management support to more than 15,000 homes.
"We are extremely excited to bring these two companies into the Vesta family," said Bob Stevens, president, community management division. "Both companies have a long history of providing exceptional services to their client communities and we are confident that they will be a great fit within Vesta. Vesta Property Services currently has a strong presence in the Tampa and Southwest Florida markets, so these acquisitions fit nicely within the existing footprint of those portfolio of accounts."
The Community Management Division has operational offices in six regions throughout the State of Florida, serving all the major markets, providing full-service property management expertise.
###
About Vesta Property Services
Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com. https://www.facebook.com/
