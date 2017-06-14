News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Prytime Medical Devices Announces First Patient Enrolled in Emergent Truncal Hemorrhage Control
The purpose of the study is to collect detailed prospective information on current use of the Prytime ER-REBOA™ Catheter and other emergent hemorrhage control interventions (thoracotomy, laparotomy and interventional radiology) for treatment of non-compressible truncal hemorrhage arising below the diaphragm. Significant detailed hemorrhage control and complication information will be collected which may allow analysis and optimization of best practices.
The study is designed as a real-world, prospective observational study of current standard of care at six U.S. Level 1 Trauma Centers including the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), Maryland Shock Trauma, Denver Health, Los Angeles County, University of Washington (Harborview)
"Starting enrollment in this multicenter observational study is important, as we need high quality data to help guide optimal use of this exciting technology."
"We're honored to be able to work with world renowned researchers and trauma centers to collect meaningful real-world data on use of our catheter and other emergent hemorrhage control interventions."
This clinical study is supported by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Natick Contracting Division, under Contract No. W911QY-15-C-
About REBOA
REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a FDA cleared minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels by using a balloon catheter. More than 84 leading trauma centers across the US are using REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.
About Prytime Medical Devices (The REBOA Company™)
Prytime Medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring including patients requiring emergency control of hemorrhage. The company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.
Website: http://prytimemedical.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse