 
News By Tag
* REBOA
* Prytimemedical
* ERREBOACATHETER
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boerne
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Prytime Medical Devices Announces First Patient Enrolled in Emergent Truncal Hemorrhage Control

 
 
Prytime Medical- The REBOA Company
Prytime Medical- The REBOA Company
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
REBOA
Prytimemedical
ERREBOACATHETER

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Boerne - Texas - US

Subject:
Reports

BOERNE, Texas - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Prytime Medical Devices, Inc. today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the company's Emergent Truncal Hemorrhage Control Study.

The purpose of the study is to collect detailed prospective information on current use of the Prytime ER-REBOA™ Catheter and other emergent hemorrhage control interventions (thoracotomy, laparotomy and interventional radiology) for treatment of non-compressible truncal hemorrhage arising below the diaphragm. Significant detailed hemorrhage control and complication information will be collected which may allow analysis and optimization of best practices.

The study is designed as a real-world, prospective observational study of current standard of care at six U.S. Level 1 Trauma Centers including the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), Maryland Shock Trauma, Denver Health, Los Angeles County, University of Washington (Harborview) and Emory university/Grady Memorial Hospital. The study will enroll up to 500 patients over the next 18 months.

"Starting enrollment in this multicenter observational study is important, as we need high quality data to help guide optimal use of this exciting technology." Stated Dr. John Holcomb, CMO of Prytime Medical.

"We're honored to be able to work with world renowned researchers and trauma centers to collect meaningful real-world data on use of our catheter and other emergent hemorrhage control interventions." Stated David Spencer, President and CEO of Prytime Medical.  "Data management and study coordination will be led by the Center for Translational Injury Research at UTHealth, Houston TX. Their involvement and leadership will ensure integrity and independence of the study."

This clinical study is supported by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Natick Contracting Division, under Contract No. W911QY-15-C-0099.

About REBOA

REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a FDA cleared minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels by using a balloon catheter. More than 84 leading trauma centers across the US are using REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.

About Prytime Medical Devices (The REBOA Company™)

Prytime Medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring including patients requiring emergency control of hemorrhage.  The company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.

Website: http://prytimemedical.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/prytimemedical
End
Source:
Email:***@prytimemedical.com Email Verified
Tags:REBOA, Prytimemedical, ERREBOACATHETER
Industry:Biotech
Location:Boerne - Texas - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prytime Medical PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share