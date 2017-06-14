News By Tag
Church's Chicken® Embarks on Canada Expansion with Toronto Opening
Scarborough Restaurant Marks First of 25-Location Deal with Franchisee
The first restaurant to open under the agreement is located at 3563 Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. The restaurant will feature the company's new STAR Initiative Design, which includes new interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.
"We are excited to kick-off this relationship with Brothers Social Eatery and to implement expansion throughout the greater Toronto area," said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President, International Business and Global Development for Church's Chicken. "Passionate franchisees such as Brothers Social Eatery are essential to delivering the great chicken experiences our guests love."
"Brothers Social Eatery is thrilled to embark on this journey with Church's Chicken," said Perry Singh, Operations Manager for the group. "Church's quality and value, combined with our operational excellence, empowers us to understand and satisfy chicken passionates better than any other quick service restaurant."
About Texas Chicken / Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand
Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brandsspecialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
