Scarborough Restaurant Marks First of 25-Location Deal with Franchisee

--has announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Toronto, Canada on June 19. The restaurant is the first in an eight-year deal that will eventually include 25 total restaurants in the Greater Toronto area under the same franchisee, Brothers Social Eatery, Inc.is world-renowned for their freshly-prepared original and spicy fried chicken, made-from-scratch honey-butter biscuits, and classic home-style sides.The first restaurant to open under the agreement is located at 3563 Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. The restaurant will feature the company's new STAR Initiative Design, which includes new interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out."We are excited to kick-off this relationship with Brothers Social Eatery and to implement expansion throughout the greater Toronto area," said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President, International Business and Global Development for. "Passionate franchisees such as Brothers Social Eatery are essential to delivering the great chicken experiences our guests love.""Brothers Social Eatery is thrilled to embark on this journey with," said Perry Singh, Operations Manager for the group. "quality and value, combined with our operational excellence, empowers us to understand and satisfy chicken passionates better than any other quick service restaurant."###Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church,, along with its sister brandoutside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brandsspecialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded,®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value.andhave more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Followon Facebook at www.facebook.com/ churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.