June 2017
Road Hero Releases An On-demand Roadside Assistance On Facebook Messenger™

 
 
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- JASCA Consulting, Inc.-dba, Road Hero, has just released an industry first Facebook Messenger™  based on-demand roadside assistance service for consumers whom need help on the road.

Road Hero is an industry leading national provider of on-demand Towing & Roadside Assistance services. Our call center is staffed 24/7/365 with trained agents who are here to service all of your roadside assistance needs and get you back on the road quickly, which is why we have a 97% customer satisfaction rate.   We recognize that consumers have migrated to mobile platforms interacting heavily on social media properties and we wanted to provide them access to 24/7 roadside assistance services directly from Facebook Messenger™ to start.  From Facebook Messenger™ the user simply does a search for @yourroadhero and sends a message for help.  Our system will respond immediately with a message which includes a click to call phone number, with a single click the customer is connected with a highly trained CSR who will assist them with their service needs.

"We are extremely excited to offer this innovative solution to the marketplace", said Joseph Licciardi, Founder & President for RoadHero™.   "By offering this solution consumers will be able to access valuable on-demand roadside services directly from Facebook Messenger™, enhancing the overall consumer experience." Customers can also comment on their experience and easily share RoadHero with their Facebook™ friends.

About JASCA Consulting, Inc.
JASCA Consulting is a digital marketing agency that is 100% dedicated to client success. Our team has over 20+ years of professional Marketing, Sales & Business Development experience to lend your company. JASCA's focus is providing customized solutions to real-world challenges that transform our clients businesses.  To learn more, visit www.jascaconsulting.com or on Facebook @yourroadhero

