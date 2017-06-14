News By Tag
Road Hero Releases An On-demand Roadside Assistance On Facebook Messenger™
Road Hero is an industry leading national provider of on-demand Towing & Roadside Assistance services. Our call center is staffed 24/7/365 with trained agents who are here to service all of your roadside assistance needs and get you back on the road quickly, which is why we have a 97% customer satisfaction rate. We recognize that consumers have migrated to mobile platforms interacting heavily on social media properties and we wanted to provide them access to 24/7 roadside assistance services directly from Facebook Messenger™ to start. From Facebook Messenger™ the user simply does a search for @yourroadhero and sends a message for help. Our system will respond immediately with a message which includes a click to call phone number, with a single click the customer is connected with a highly trained CSR who will assist them with their service needs.
"We are extremely excited to offer this innovative solution to the marketplace"
About JASCA Consulting, Inc.
JASCA Consulting is a digital marketing agency that is 100% dedicated to client success. Our team has over 20+ years of professional Marketing, Sales & Business Development experience to lend your company. JASCA's focus is providing customized solutions to real-world challenges that transform our clients businesses. To learn more, visit www.jascaconsulting.com or on Facebook @yourroadhero
Media Contact
Joseph Licciardi
5613193766
joseph@jascaconsulting.com
