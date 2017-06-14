 
Enjoy The Preakness Shopping Center Sidewallk Sale at Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne

 
 
Preakness Sidewalk Sale
Preakness Sidewalk Sale
WAYNE, N.J. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Amazing Lash Studio Wayne during Preakness Center sidewalk sale on June 23rd and 24th! Rain or shine there will be sales and fun for every age. Plus, live characters for the kids! Catch peppa pig, skye and chase from 11am to 1pm.

We will be promoting our product of the month called Nature Lashes. This lash serum is made to transform, nourish, and condition your lashes to reveal thicker, fuller and longer lashes. The best thing about this serum is that it works well with or without eyelash extensions!

Get informed about our maintenance program and the amazing benefits of lash extensions. All members will also receive 10% off the product of the month.

Take advantage of these special offers:

Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)

Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio Wayne at 1210 Hamburg Turnpike Suite 30 Wayne, NJ 07470 or call (973) 988-0123 .

http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/wayne/wayne

Source:Amazing Lash Studio Wayne
