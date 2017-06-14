News By Tag
Miami DJ LouCii releases new single 'You Baby' feat. Nancy Habibi
Asked to cite some major artistic influences, LouCii keeps it simple but makes it known he's a fan of the art in general.
"I appreciate any artist that makes music," he writes.
His new single blends attributes from every popular EDM subgenre. Its tempo is a main attraction. "YouBaby" is a single for anyone looking for audio caffeine. Bursting with motivational beats and uplifting melodies, "You Baby" by LouCii is music to help anyone get going.
"My music is designed to bring energy and a happy feeling for anyone," LouCii writes of his new single. "Whether in the club, in the car, while you work out, etc., I make music for you. If you are a DJ, you must have LouCii in your playlist."
LouCii made a name for himself in his hometown of Miami and elsewhere as a DJ, then as an EDM producer. His current official bio states that "He initially made his mark in the electronic dance music scene by dominating and selling out every major venue on the east coast. His music spread internationally, as he's played at clubs all over the US, Europe, Asia, and South America. Loucii's unique, high-energy sound is guaranteed to make the crowd move like never before!"
"You Baby" by LouCii is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music stores now.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
