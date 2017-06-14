News By Tag
Cynthia E. Ayers Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
Receives endorsements from leading national security experts
The announcement was made in historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. "I chose Gettysburg to launch my candidacy, because I believe that this sacred ground represents the fundamental principles compelling me to run – restoring a sense of national unity, justice and liberty to all Americans," said Ms. Ayers. "I want to do whatever I can in the Senate to assure that the blessings earned through the sacrifice at Gettysburg and other battlefields, may be passed onto future generations."
Ms. Ayers has devoted her life's work to defending this nation. In addition to being a U.S. Army Veteran, she worked for the National Security Agency and currently serves as the Deputy to the Executive Director of the congressionally-
Her expertise in defense and homeland security issues is widely respected throughout the national security community. Two leading members of that community -- Brigadier General Ken Chrosniak and Ambassador Henry Cooper -- have already strongly endorsed her candidacy. Brigadier General Ken Chrosniak, is a renowned, battle-tested former commander serving in Iraq, and Ambassador Henry Cooper, is a highly distinguished diplomat who also served as former Director of the Strategic Defense initiative under President Reagan.
Ms. Ayers's candidacy has generated a groundswell of support among people from all walks of life across the State. In the weeks and months to come Ms. Ayers plans to crisscross the state to listen to the people of Pennsylvania and to share her message of unity, hope, and dedication to public service.
For more information and to join the campaign, please visit www.ElectCynthiaAyers.com and find us on Facebook and Twitter @ElectAyers.
