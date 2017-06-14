 
News By Tag
* Republican
* Pennsylvania
* Us Senate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gettysburg
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Cynthia E. Ayers Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate

Receives endorsements from leading national security experts
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Republican
* Pennsylvania
* Us Senate

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Gettysburg - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Events

GETTYSBURG, Pa. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Cynthia E. Ayers, one of the nation's leading experts in defense and homeland security matters has announced her candidacy as the Republican challenger for Bob Casey's U.S. Senate seat in 2018.

The announcement was made in historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.  "I chose Gettysburg to launch my candidacy, because I believe that this sacred ground represents the fundamental principles compelling me to run – restoring a sense of national unity, justice and liberty to all Americans," said Ms. Ayers.   "I want to do whatever I can in the Senate to assure that the blessings earned through the sacrifice at Gettysburg and other battlefields, may be passed onto future generations."

Ms. Ayers has devoted her life's work to defending this nation.  In addition to being a U.S. Army Veteran, she worked for the National Security Agency and currently serves as the Deputy to the Executive Director of the congressionally-sponsored Task Force on National and Homeland Security.  She also currently serves as a consultant on cyber security matters to the U.S. Army War College.

Her expertise in defense and homeland security issues is widely respected throughout the national security community.  Two leading members of that community -- Brigadier General Ken Chrosniak and Ambassador Henry Cooper -- have already strongly endorsed her candidacy.  Brigadier General Ken Chrosniak, is a renowned, battle-tested former commander serving in Iraq, and Ambassador Henry Cooper, is a highly distinguished diplomat who also served as former Director of the Strategic Defense initiative under President Reagan.

Ms. Ayers's candidacy has generated a groundswell of support among people from all walks of life across the State.  In the weeks and months to come Ms. Ayers plans to crisscross the state to listen to the people of Pennsylvania and to share her message of unity, hope, and dedication to public service.

For more information and to join the campaign, please visit www.ElectCynthiaAyers.com and find us on Facebook and Twitter @ElectAyers.
End
Source:
Email:***@electcynthiaayers.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share