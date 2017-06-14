J.M.B. Acquisition Group, Inc. to Acquire 6% Stake in J.T.T. Health Management, LLC

Contact

-- J.M.B. Acquisition Group, Inc., a private equity investment and consulting firm providing strategic corporate services and investment capital for companies that are poised for growth, is seeking to acquire a 6% stake in J.T.T. Health Management, LLC, which is doing business as Help Your Diabetes®, a patent pending natural Type 2 Diabetes reversal program that helps diabetics to become clinically non-diabetic within two to six months.Dr. J. Murray Hockings, founder of the Help Your Diabetes® program, said that "the goal of HYD is to help rid the world of the horrific disease called Type 2 Diabetes, by reversing its effects, extending people's lives and preventing deadly complications, while simultaneously growing its franchise business model internationally to help increase shareholder value".J.T.T. Health Management, a Delaware limited liability company, will offer 6% of its units to qualified investors in an effort to secure $3 million in capital. The capital raise will allow HYD "to aggressively roll out franchises across the U.S., expand into other countries and continue to be the leaders in diabetes reversal innovation world wide", Dr. Hockings said.Richard Liamero, Chief Operating Officer of J.M.B. Acquisition Group, Inc., explained that J.T.T. Health Management is "poised for growth in a virtually competition-free sector. Help Your Diabetes® is the fastest growing natural Type 2 Diabetes reversal program in the world".Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.