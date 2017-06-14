News By Tag
ArborOakland Group Announces Integration of Latest Acquisition
ArborOakland Group of Royal Oak, Michigan is excited to announce it has completed the integration of storied 70-year old printer, Utley Brothers Printing into its growing campus in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Kirkland and Andy Harrison, President of Utley Brothers Printing, first met in 2014 through EO Detroit; a global entrepreneur organization with chapters in key cities around the world. The two realized they shared similar growth strategies and vision. In the past 4 years Utley Brothers Printing had acquired several smaller local companies including; Atlantic Press Printing, Performance Printing, Sterling Printing & Graphics and most recently, Graphics Factory of Royal Oak. During a similar period ArborOakland Group acquired North American Reproductions, Tri-Color Photographic, NuTech Graphics and most recently, Muir Graphics of Sylvania, Ohio.
Kirkland and Harrison further realized each company's customer base and production capabilities did not overlap but were instead complimentary to one another. "Doing something together," as Kirkland described it, began with an informal conversation a few years back and got serious after the 1st of the year when Harrison reached out to Kirkland. The acquisition was completed a short time later. Kirkland commented, "I have admired Utley Brothers Printing through the years and was thrilled to bring them into 'the Group'...providing additional value to what they've been providing for a long time to their customers."
Harrison said "the opportunity to become a part of ArborOakland Group meant our family's 70-year old legacy was on a solid foundation while at the same time being able to offer our customers an extensive range of marketing capabilities in a fast moving world." Visit http://www.arboroakland.com/
Kirkland finished up "I can't think of a better way to celebrate ArborOakland Group's up-coming 50th anniversary than to join forces with a company with as much history as Utley Brothers Printing...we are learning a lot from each other. Not only are we thrilled for the opportunity of working with new customers but we are excited to bring on the entire staff of Utley Brothers Printing, including its owners; Andy and Ashley Harrison and add to our already experienced team."
Find out more about ArborOakland Group at http://www.ArborOakland.com
