Take Your Pet To Work Week® and Take Your Dog To Work Day® offer weeklong ode to pets
Event creator Pet Sitters International encourages companies to celebrate employees' pets this week, and participants are encouraged to enter the Official 2017 Take Your Dog To Work Day® Photo Contest.
Take Your Dog To Work Day was created by Pet Sitters International (PSI) in 1999 as a unique way to celebrate the great companions dogs make and promote their adoptions. A few years later as word of the event spread, PSI also launched Take Your Pet To Work Week for companies closed on Fridays or desiring to incorporate other pet types into their celebrations.
"Take Your Pet To Work Week and Take Your Dog To Work Day offer businesses a unique opportunity to recognize and celebrate the important role pets play in the lives of their employees," said Patti J. Moran, PSI president and founder.
As part of its weeklong ode to pets, PSI is hosting its annual photo contest. Pet owners may upload entries to the Official 2017 Take Your Dog To Work Day® Photo Contest at petsit.com/photos through Friday, June 23. Voting will take place June 26-June 30, and PSI will make a $500 donation to the animal shelter or pet-rescue organization of the winner's choice.
This year, PSI is also using the campaign to raise awareness and funds for Pets for Patriots through the Take Your Dog To Work Day online donation page. The 501(c)3 charitable organization helps veterans and military members adopt the most overlooked shelter pets, offering them a second chance at life through adoption.
"While Take Your Dog To Work Day and Take Your Pet To Work Week offer fun opportunities to have dogs and other pets at work, PSI's purpose since the inaugural celebrations has always been to encourage pet adoptions," explained Beth Stultz, PSI vice-president and TYDTWDay spokesperson.
PSI encourages participants to enter the Official 2017 Take Your Dog To Work Day Photo Contest at petsit.com/photos. To learn more about PSI and its TYDTWDay event, visit www.petsit.com. To learn more about Pets for Patriots, visit www.petsforpatriots.org.
Take Your Pet To Work Week® and Take Your Dog To Work Day® are registered trademarks of Pet Sitters International, Inc.
About Pet Sitters International
Founded by Patti J. Moran in 1994, Pet Sitters International (PSI) is the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters and represents more than 6,000 member pet-sitting businesses in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. PSI created Take Your Dog To Work Day® (TYDTWDay®) in 1999 as a way to give back to the pet community from which its members earn their living. To learn more about TYDTWDay or Take Your Pet To Work Week®, visit www.takeyourdog.com. To learn more about PSI or to find a local professional pet sitter, visit www.petsit.com.
