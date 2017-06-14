News By Tag
Joining our speaker roster...former Major League Baseball Right Fielder...Darryl Strawberry
Voted the National League Rookie of the Year in 1983, Darryl Strawberry went on to be the first National League player voted to the All-Star Game in each of his first four full seasons.
Today, Darryl's purpose and passion is serving the Lord Jesus Christ by speaking a message of hope and helping others transform their lives through the power of the gospel. He is now an ordained minister and Co-Founder of Darryl Strawberry Recovery Center in Orlando, Florida. Darryl travels the country speak and bringing a message of hope and restoration in Christ.
Darryl Strawberry is described as a legend by many who have been dazzled by the dynamics of his game, the power he possessed at the plate, and the story of redemption that continues to bring hope to so many lives. He has earned the legendary nicknames and phrases of one of the most feared home run hitters in the game of baseball, Straw's Sweet Swing, Strawberry's Field Forever and The Legendary Straw Man!
Available for 2018 events.
Contact
Karen Power, Owner & Booking Agent
817-470-1149
***@christianspeakersservices.com
