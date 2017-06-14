Transcend Recovery Community offers fun and festive ways to celebrate a sober Fourth of July

Contact

-- For the last decade, Transcend Recovery Community has been successfully evolving the recovery model with personalized treatment programs that focus on service, community and sustainable sobriety with nine sober living residences in Los Angeles, New York and Houston. Transcend is challenging addiction stigmas while showcasing sober lifestyles that are dynamic, interconnected, and worthy of pride and celebration.To that end, Transcend is offering fun and festive ways to celebrate the nation's birthday sans alcohol. Note: you don't have to be in recovery to skip the booze. Keeping your holiday sober ensures safe transportation, better gut health, and a happier 5th of July, i.e. no hangovers.To quote a famous Will Farrell scene from Talladega Nights, "I'm not sure what to do with my hands." It can be a challenge when the beer bottle is one of the most common accessories at Fourth of July barbecues. One tip for a successfully sober holiday is to keep a grip on a non-alcoholic drink. This ensures that guests will be less likely to offer alcohol – and allows you control of what you're drinking. Transcend has come up with patriotic mocktail recipes to celebrate the day:"The Besty Ross" – Red white and blue layered beverageIngredients:· 1 Cup Red CranApple juice· 1 Cup White Coconut Bai· 1 Cup Blue G2 Gatorade· IceDirections.· Fill your glass 1/3 of the way full with CranApple juice· Fill to the top with ice.· Slowly pour the remaining drinks directly on top of a piece of ice.If you like an essence of fermentation without the ABV, try this sparkly fermented beverage:"The Sparkler"Ingredients:· 6 oz Sparkling water (any flavor)· Strawberries, blueberries, lime – as added garnish and flavor- Continuing on the Will Ferrell quotes, backyard diversions are a great way to engage and mingle while keeping the focus off imbibing as an activity in and of itself. Corn hole and ladder golf are games readily available at most sporting goods stores. You can also make your own. Take 4-5 Frisbees, flip them over, assign/apply a point system involving stickers and tape and toss beanbags. Voila! Al fresco skee-ball!- Hot dogs are the quintessential American go-to fare for the Fourth. You can also add a dish that celebrates America's rich cultural diversity with these delicious enchiladas.INGREDIENTS· 1 roasted chicken (hot from the grocery store is fine!)· 4 jars of roasted red pepper· 4 garlic cloves· 1/3 shredded onion· 1 1/2 cup of mixed shredded cheese· 1 pack of 10" tortillas· Salt and cumin to taste· Juice of 2 limesDIRECTIONS· Put peppers, garlic, onions, salt, cumin and lime juice in a blender, and blend until smooth.· Shred chicken.· Add one cup of your sauce and cheese to the chicken and mix· One-by-one, roll the enchiladas with the chicken mix· Coat the bottom of the cooking pan with the sauce, add enchiladas, and coat the top· Bake at 375-degrees without cheese until tortillas start to crisp (approx 20 min)· Add cheese and finish in the oven until cheese is melted (at least 10 min)