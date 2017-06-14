News By Tag
National Installation Now Available for Country's Top Cloud Surveillance
Cyber-safe cloud-based security system enhances operations all over the US
AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/
"Providing cloud-based surveillance was inevitable. What is exciting is the evolution of surveillance in which users are able to monitor not just security but also to enhance operations, sales and even customer satisfaction (http://www.tienational.com/
Tie National has been installing premises-based solutions for video surveillance for over a decade. Durante has been investigating cloud-based solutions waiting to select a preferred partner until the technology had been thoroughly developed, secured, and tested. "What impressed me most about Eagle Eye is their product did not require any ports to be opened, meaning it would not create security vulnerabilities for our clients," stated Durante.
Security Today magazine announced Eagle Eye Networks as the recipient of the 2017 Govies Government Security Award for Cloud Computing/Storage. With hackers targeting out-of-date software, the cloud video solution promises automatic security patches and feature updates without the need for manual intervention.
"We are excited to be working with Tie National, an integrator with a proven track record of integrity and professionalism."
Both Tie National and Eagle Eye Networks have found success in targeting multi-location businesses. They share a commitment to bettering the user experience by relying on client feedback to drive improvements. This quality is present in the ongoing research and development of Eagle Eye Network's cloud-based security solutions. The resulting product is a cloud-based video surveillance system designed specifically for remote viewing from any internet-connected device. The user interface is surprisingly so fast and simple; granting access to multiple locations from anywhere with only one sign on.
"Eagle Eye Networks Cloud VMS (https://www.eagleeyenetworks.com/
ABOUT TIE NATIONAL, LLC
Tie National, LLC provides flexible end-to-end IT consultation and solutions to businesses of all sizes. Expertise includes national dispatch coordination, remote IT support, hardware/software, managed services, and as-a-service solutions. Since 2003, Tie National has helped businesses make smart and cost-effective choices for their evolving technology needs and relieve exposed vulnerabilities.
Tie National, LLC | (630) 301-7444 (http://www.tienational.com/
ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS, INC.
Eagle Eye Networks is a provider of the first on-demand cloud based security and business intelligence video management system (VMS) that provides both cloud and on-premise recording. Eagle Eye offers secure cloud recording, secure on-premise recording, camera management, and alerts – all from a 100% cloud managed platform. The Eagle Eye Security Camera VMS includes Complete Privacy Encryption™ and Intelligent Bandwidth Management™ making it easy to deploy at multiple sites, both small and large.
