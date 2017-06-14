News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Regions Bank as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Regions Bank !" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Regions Bank
Regions Financial Corporation is a bank and financial services company headquartered in the Regions Center in Birmingham, Alabama. The company provides retail and commercial banking, trust, securities brokerage, mortgage and insurance products and services.
Regions is the only member of the Fortune 500 headquartered in Alabama, and was ranked #453 in 2016. Regions is also on the list of largest banks in the United States
Its banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates 1,906 automated teller machines and 1,527 banking offices across 15 states in the southern United States.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Regions Bank
julio.llanes@
www.regions.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
