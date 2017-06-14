News By Tag
Lean People Development Pre-Summit Webinar Series
3 unique, deep dive webinars designed for HR, Continuous Improvement People
On Tuesday, Jun 27, 2017 at 2:00 PM EDT, Patrick Davis, HR Value Stream Coach, Ingersoll Rand, will discuss Moving HR from Reactive to Proactive. This webinar introduces basic Lean elements to help HR professionals move past this variation and move towards a more proactive approach to their work. It serves as an introduction to Patrick's presentation at the Lean People Development Summit.
On Tue, Jul 11, 2017 at 1:30 PM EDT, Jamie Andrus, Manager, Affiliate and Client Relations at Shingo Institute, will discuss HR and Continuous Improvement:
On Wed, Aug 9, 2017 at 2:00 PM EDT, Susan Kamacho, HR Manager for Gemline will familiarize us with Making Culture Visuals Come Alive – Three Easy Steps. A prelude to her presentation the Lean People Development Summit this webinar will start you down the path of making your visuals "come alive" within your facility.
More information about the webinars can be found at http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
These presenters are all part of the Lean People Development Summit, held September 11-12. The summit is designed for those companies who realize the importance of engaging people, creating a supportive culture and developing leaders at all levels. The Summit will draw professionals from HR, continuous improvement, and leadership to explore how best to design job roles aimed at improvement, build problem-solving skills, define process improvement competencies, and develop leaders at all levels of the organization. This summit was formally known as the Lean HR Summit and has been offered for six years. For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA!
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
